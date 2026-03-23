Celebrate National Puppy Day: Budget Direct Pet Insurance Highlights the Joy of New Beginnings and Lifelong Pet Wellness

Budget Direct Pet Insurance Encourages Responsible Animal Care, Emphasising Early Health Checks and Lifelong Prevention for Happy, Healthy Companions.

BRISBANE, Australia, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Puppy Day, Monday 23 March celebrates the joy and unconditional love that puppies bring into our lives and highlights important animal welfare issues. This year, Budget Direct Pet Insurance encourages Australians to reflect on the commitment involved in pet ownership, particularly when welcoming a new furry family member.

Zeena Juskevics, from Budget Direct, said: "Bringing a new puppy home is an incredibly exciting time, filled with anticipation and joy.

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"It's also a pivotal moment to establish foundational health habits that will benefit your pet throughout their life.

"From their first vet visit for essential vaccinations and parasite prevention, to creating a safe and stimulating home environment, these early steps are crucial for their long-term well-being."

Budget Direct Pet Insurance has useful tips to help new pet parents welcome a puppy into their lives:

A safe and comfortable space: Providing appropriate bedding, food and water bowls, and enrichment toys to help them settle in.

Providing appropriate bedding, food and water bowls, and enrichment toys to help them settle in. First vet visit : A crucial step for a comprehensive health check, establishing a vaccination schedule, and discussing essential parasite prevention programmes (including for fleas, worms, and ticks). Your vet can also advise on diet and early training.

: A crucial step for a comprehensive health check, establishing a vaccination schedule, and discussing essential parasite prevention programmes (including for fleas, worms, and ticks). Your vet can also advise on diet and early training. Ongoing preventative care: Beyond puppyhood, regular veterinary check-ups, consistent vaccination boosters, and year-round parasite prevention are vital for pets of all ages to prevent common illnesses and detect potential issues early.

"Proactive health management is key," adds Juskevics. "Regular veterinary consultations allow for early detection and treatment of potential health concerns, ensuring your dog enjoys the best possible quality of life. Maintaining prevention programmes for common ailments helps safeguard them against preventable diseases and parasites."

While proactive care can mitigate many health risks, unexpected illnesses or accidents can still occur and the cost of veterinary treatment can be substantial, placing a financial burden on dog owners.

"Protecting your dog extends to financial preparedness," says Juskevics. "Many pet insurance policies, including those from Budget Direct, offer cover for a range of eligible veterinary treatments for illnesses and accidents, helping to alleviate financial stress during worrying times."

Budget Direct Pet Insurance is dedicated to helping Australian pet owners provide the best care for their four-legged friends with a range of flexible policy options designed to suit different needs and budgets.

With a focus on customer value and peace of mind, Budget Direct Pet Insurance helps families manage the costs of veterinary care, enabling them to provide the best possible treatment for their beloved cats and dogs with reimbursements on eligible veterinary costs.*

Budget Direct Pet Insurance has won a raft of industry awards recognising outstanding value and customer satisfaction including:

Pet Insurance Insurer of the Year in the Finder Awards 2026.

Canstar Outstanding Value Awards: Pet Insurance 2024 and 2025. Pet Insurance Accident and Illness 2025. Pet Insurance with Routine Care 2024 and 2025.



Get a quote today for one of Budget Direct's award-winning pet insurance policies.

ENDS

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Disclaimer

Budget Direct Pet Insurance is administered by Pet Health Insurance Services Pty Ltd ABN 59 638 910 675 as Authorised Representative 1282153 of Auto & General Insurance Company Limited (AGIC) ABN 42 111 586 353 AFSL 285571, Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Road, Toowong 4066 on behalf of the insurer AGIC and is promoted by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (AGS) ABN 61 003 617 909 AFSL 241411.

This information contains general information only about our products and has not taken into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Please read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination available at budgetdirect.com.au and consider whether the product is appropriate to you before deciding to buy our product/s. Subject to meeting underwriting criteria.

SOURCE Budget Direct