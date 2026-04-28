Build4Asia Returns this May, Elevating the Roles of Facility Management and Fire Safety within the Built Environment

HONG KONG, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Build4Asia, organized by Informa Markets, will make its grand return from 6–8 May 2026 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, bringing renewed energy and bold new ambitions to the industry. Reimagined to address the industry's critical needs, the expo spotlights key sectors across the wider construction landscape such as facility management, emergency response and smart workplace, offering targeted solutions that matter most to industry players today.

The three-day expo will host more than 600 exhibitors and brands, alongside 8,000 building stakeholders including contractors, architects, specifiers, engineers, housebuilders, developers, suppliers and government bodies. Building on core portfolios such as Asian Elenex, Buildtex and Securitex, new sectors and show elements will be introduced to showcase the full breadth of the industry.

Breaking New Ground in Property & Facility Management

This year Build4Asia is proud to present the brand-new Asian PropTech and Asian OfficeTech sectors, highlighting the rapid transformation of real estate and office buildings – two key pillars of Hong Kong's built environment. Featuring innovations spanning space management solutions, virtual assistants and sustainable designs, the sectors connect construction with facility management and user experience, pulling every player across all building stages into one seamless, integrated ecosystem.

Adding to the excitement, Build4Asia will collaborate with the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Hong Kong Chapter, bringing the World Workplace Asia-Pacific to Hong Kong for the first time. Recognised as a premier facility management event in the region, the conference explores the theme "Bridging the Gaps: Advancing Digital, Sustainable, and Resilient FM Across Asia Pacific", convening industry leaders to shape the future of sustainable and resilient cities.

Powerful Line-Up Covering All Facets of the Industry

The expo presents a strong exhibitor showcase, offering a wide range of solutions from building materials, electrical engineering tools to security and facility management systems. Featured exhibitors include Grundfos Pumps Hong Kong Ltd, Ever Cool Refrigerating & Air Conditioning Company Limited, Aerotech Engineering & Trading Co. Limited, Assa Abloy Hong Kong Limited and Coit (HK) Limited and more.

The IFMA Pavilion is another major highlight, bringing industry expertise and an extensive member network together in one lively hub. It highlights how facility management is taking on a bigger and more important role, supported by practical case studies and trend-setting solutions.

High-Energy Events Driving Real Impact

The expo will run over three dynamic days, featuring a comprehensive event programme across key industry sectors. Each event is thoughtfully designed to take attendees straight to what they need most, whether it's insights, innovations or connections.

Build4Asia Conference, co-organised with the Hong Kong Electrical Contractors' Association, explores urban intelligence and sustainability in a responsive city through four key areas: City roadmap and policy; Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) and construction; IoT, AI, sustainability, and smart building management. Together, these themes underscore Hong Kong's commitment to evolving into a responsive city, powered by sustainable innovation.

Supported by eight leading industry organisations, the Asian Securitex Conference examines manpower and emergency response in the context of the recent fire incidents and safety concerns, exploring how manpower and technology can work together to strengthen security and safety.

Architecture & Design Dialogues, supported by media partner Archify, inspires architects and designers to go beyond function and form, reimaging floor plans as expressive works that carry emotion, celebrate everyday moments and strengthen human connection.

Build4Asia Awards, co-organised with PRC Magazine, recognise excellence in building and innovation, honouring developers, architects, interior designers, contractors, engineers and manufacturers who deliver high-quality, sustainable projects, while encouraging the sharing of best practices and knowledge across the region.

Build4Asia Forum gathers exhibitors, association representatives and industry experts to explore key industry challenges and exciting innovations. Featured sessions include the Hong Kong Green Building Council on smart energy transformation in the Greater Bay Area; the World Green Organisation on accelerating ESG transition through smart city innovation; and the Asia Pacific Urban Energy Association on APAC district cooling insights and its potential application in Hong Kong.

Where Changes Take Place

Built to tackle the challenges facing today's construction professionals, Build4Asia 2026 is where solutions emerge and new possibilities unfold. Visitors can gain first-hand insights, connect with industry peers, and be fully empowered to make changes in their work and the built environment.

The show is open to trade professionals and media only and visitors must be aged 16 or above. For more information, please visit https://www.build4asia.com/.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE Informa Markets