COSMOBEAUTÉ MALAYSIA & BEAUTYEXPO 2026 RETURNS TO KLCC TO DRIVE B2B EXCELLENCE AND NEW BUSINESS FRONTIERS

With 400 global exhibitors and 15,000 professionals expected this September, the exhibition is poised to set a new benchmark for beauty trade and business in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmobeauté Malaysia & beautyexpo is set to make its grand return to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from 29 September to 1 October 2026. Now in its 21st edition for Cosmobeauté Malaysia and 24th edition for beautyexpo, the exhibition has grown into Southeast Asia's most established and influential B2B trade platform for the beauty industry – and this year's Kuala Lumpur edition is its most ambitious yet.

Visitor registration is OPEN for Cosmobeauté Malaysia & beautyexpo 2026. Register now to connect, learn, and stay ahead in the beauty industry.

As part of its commitment to engaging the beauty community across Malaysia, the exhibition has extended its footprint into East Malaysia through a dedicated roadshow in Sabah this past May. The Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival highlighted the growing potential of the beauty industry beyond the peninsula and connecting professionals nationwide to the flagship Kuala Lumpur event.

With Malaysia's beauty and personal care sector on a strong upward trajectory, Cosmobeauté Malaysia & beautyexpo 2026 presents an unparalleled platform for brands, distributors, and entrepreneurs to forge new business partnerships, access untapped markets, and capitalise on the industry's momentum – right at the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

"Our core mission is to unlock new business frontiers. This year's theme – 'Innovating Beauty. Empowering Businesses. Sustaining Tomorrow' – reflects our commitment to driving meaningful progress across the entire value chain. As the beauty and personal care sector experiences rapid evolution, the exhibition provides the scale, sophistication, and targeted networking required to translate industry demand into concrete commercial success," said Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Chairman of Informa Markets Malaysia. "The enthusiasm we have seen from professionals across Malaysia, including from our East Malaysian community, makes one thing clear: the appetite for growth is real, and Kuala Lumpur is where it all comes together."

The 2026 exhibition is poised to host an extraordinary lineup of 400 exhibitors spanning 11 countries and regions. Participating nations include Malaysia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. Reflecting the exhibition's growing international appeal, this year's edition will showcase its largest international pavilions to date, with strong participation from mainland China, Korea, and Taiwan.

Visitors can discover the latest innovations, products, technologies, and services across eight key segments: Professional Beauty; Hair & Barber; Makeup & Cosmetics; Nail, Embroidery & Lashes; OEM/ODM; Halal Beauty; Training & Certification; and Spa & Wellness.

The three-day exhibition is expected to attract more than 15,000 beauty professionals and buyers from over 60 countries and regions, reinforcing Malaysia's position as a key destination for business sourcing, networking, and industry collaboration.

Responding to growing global demand for inclusive and ethical beauty solutions, the highly anticipated Halal Beauty Zone returns as a dedicated feature showcasing halal-certified beauty, skincare, and personal care products. The zone offers brands a strategic platform to connect with buyers and tap into the rapidly expanding Muslim-friendly beauty market.

Complementing the exhibition floor is a curated lineup of competitions, educational sessions, and networking opportunities aimed at advancing industry excellence and fostering meaningful business connections, including:

The 6th Malaysia Glory Cup International Beauty Competition

Bloom & Groom: Skin Management Competition 2026

Cosmobeauté Artistry Competition themed "Dare to Style 2.0: Trendy & Forward"

Industry Seminars and Knowledge Sessions

VIP Buyer Programme

Spend & Redeem Campaign

The exhibition continues to receive strong support from leading industry associations, including the Kuching Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (KABTAC), Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA), the Malaysia Cosmetology Chamber of Commerce (PAMM), and the United Asian Hairdressers Association (UAHA), among many others.

Visitor registration is now open. Industry professionals, buyers, and salon owners are strongly encouraged to pre-register online at https://bit.ly/cbmbe26PRvisreg by 28 September to secure free admission. Registrations received after this date, including on-site registrations, will be subject to an admission fee of RM20.

Companies interested in exhibiting at Cosmobeauté Malaysia & beautyexpo 2026 may contact the organiser via email at [email protected].

For more information, visit the official event websites at www.cosmobeautemalaysia.com and www.beautyexpo.com.my.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets' Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Tokyo), the world's fastest-growing markets. By further expanding its reach, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami serving the East Coast and the USA, South America, and the Caribbean Islands.

ABOUT COSMOBEAUTÉ MALAYSIA & BEAUTYEXPO

Cosmobeauté Malaysia & beautyexpo is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE Informa Markets