Building AI-Ready Enterprises: New Initiatives to Drive AI Deployment at Scale and Strengthen Digital Resilience

Inaugural SME AI Impact Awards and new public-private partnerships to accelerate enterprise AI transformation, strengthen cyber resilience, and secure Singapore's digital infrastructure

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, the challenge is shifting from experimentation to secure deployment at scale. Many businesses continue to face technical barriers, operational complexity, and rising cybersecurity threats as they move from pilots to implementation. More than eight in 10 organisations experienced at least one cybersecurity incident annually, underscoring the growing need for stronger digital resilience.

Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information Mr. Tan Kiat How delivering an address at ATxEnterprise 2026 (PRNewsfoto/Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore)

At ATxEnterprise 2026, part of Asia Tech x Singapore, jointly organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information Mr. Tan Kiat How announced new initiatives to help enterprises adopt AI with confidence, strengthen cyber resilience, and future-proof Singapore's digital infrastructure. The announcements include new partnerships under the Digital Enterprise Blueprint (DEB) and continued investments in quantum-safe infrastructure.

New award to recognise Singapore's AI trailblazers

AI adoption across Singapore enterprises has grown rapidly recently. IMDA's Singapore Digital Economy (SGDE) Report 2025 found that AI adoption among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) more than tripled from 4.2% to 14.5% in just one year, while adoption rates among non-SMEs jumped from 44% to 62.5% in 2024.

To commend SMEs achieving measurable business outcomes through AI, IMDA and the Singapore Business Federation will launch the inaugural SME AI Impact Awards 2026 as part of the National AI Impact Programme (NAIIP) and in support of the National AI Strategy (NAIS).

The awards will recognise up to 30 winners across two categories: enterprises developing proprietary AI tools, and enterprises successfully deploying off-the-shelf AI solutions. Winners will receive the SME AI Impact Award Trustmark to strengthen business credibility and market reputation.

Nominations will open from 1 June to 14 August 2026, with winners announced at the SMEs Go Digital Day on 13 October 2026.

New Partnerships to Boost Enterprise AI Capabilities and Cyber Resilience

To help SMEs build stronger digital capabilities in AI and cybersecurity, IMDA is expanding the Digital Enterprise Blueprint (DEB) through two new partnerships with Grab and RSM Stone Forest IT (RSM). Both partnerships offer SMEs hands-on guidance, practical tools and expertise to adopt AI with confidence and strengthen their cyber resilience.

Grab will launch the Grab AI Programme for SMEs with IMDA, to reach 10,000 food and beverage (F&B), e-commerce and retail SMEs through AI literacy initiatives, training and practical adoption support. This includes online training resources, webinars, masterclasses and a two-day AI course co-developed with the Singapore University of Technology and Design to help SMEs build practical AI roadmaps, using IMDA pre-approved AI solutions.

RSM will launch the RSM Cyber2SME™ Programme, offering complimentary phishing simulation exercises to 2,000 SMEs and cyber security awareness workshops covering cyber risks. Up to 1,000 SMEs will also benefit from cybersecurity awareness webinars and tabletop exercises covering cyber risks, AI and data threats, and incident response strategies.

These partnerships build on the DEB, which has already supported over 26,000 SMEs since its launch in May 2024. With Grab and RSM on board, IMDA aims to reach 12,000 more SMEs, bringing the programme closer to supporting 50,000 SMEs by 2029.

A New Playbook to Make AI Transformation Simpler for Digital Leaders

IMDA, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and Workforce Singapore (WSG)[1]have jointly developed a new AI for Enterprise Impact Playbook to provide digitally progressive enterprises navigate AI adoption.

Built on insights from over 1,000 enterprise engagements, the Playbook helps enterprises assess their AI adoption readiness, identify relevant support, and take actionable next steps. It also consolidates programmes and resources from IMDA, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), SSG and WSG into a single framework.

Staying Ahead of AI Vulnerabilities

Sonar globally launched its new AI remediation agent at ATxSummit Singapore, co-developed with engineers from IMDA and Singapore. The tool helps enterprises automatically detect, fix and validate code issues generated through AI-assisted software development, enabling organisations to deploy AI-enabled coding tools more securely.

Building a Quantum-safe Singapore

As a digital hub, Singapore must ensure that the telecommunication sector is robust to quantum threats.

IMDA has signed a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) with Singtel, Ericsson and NCS Singapore to pilot and validate quantum-safe technologies for migrating Singtel's infrastructure and systems. This collaboration will strengthen Singapore's defences against quantum threats, support wider telco adoption, and position Singapore as a reference point for secure quantum-era transformation.

These partnerships mark a significant step in Singapore's digital journey, empowering enterprises to adopt AI with confidence, strengthening cyber resilience, and laying the foundation for a more secure and innovative digital future.

For more information on ATxSG, please visit asiatechxsg.com.

[1] Workforce Singapore (WSG) and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) will be merged to form Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA).

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore