"Building Community, Building Tung Chung" Programme Reaches 200,000 Beneficiaries in Six Years

Empowering Residents and Strengthening Community Solidarity

HONG KONG, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supported by The Swire Group Charitable Trust (Swire Trust) and coordinated by The Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS), "Building Community, Building Tung Chung" Programme has brought together over 80 social service organizations, schools, and businesses since October 2020. Through cross-sector collaboration, the project delivers a wide range of programmes—including family, sports, play, youth career development, and social inclusion initiatives—to address the needs arising from the rapid population growth in Tung Chung. The project is implemented in three phases and has received over HKD 32 million in funding from the Swire Trust. Over six years, it has benefited more than 200,000 people.

On 19 April (Sunday), HKCSS, together with project partners, organised "Building Tung Chung: Co-Imagine, Co-Create Our Community" at the Piazza on L4, Citygate Outlets. The event showcased the programme's achievements and outcomes. Featuring multiple themed interactive zones, it attracted over 800 Tung Chung residents, who engaged in interactive activities, booth games, and participant sharing sessions—collectively celebrating community achievements and envisioning the future of Tung Chung.

Mr Chris Bowden, Member of the Swire Group Philanthropy Council, said: "At Swire, we are deeply committed to the communities we serve. A community initiative at this scale can never be achieved alone, and none of this would have been possible without our many wonderful partners. As Tung Chung continues to grow, we look forward to creating a more resilient community together, building on the strong foundation of community networks that has been built."

The Hon Grace Chan Man Yee, Chief Executive of The Hong Kong Council of Social Service, said: "The core spirit of 'Building Tung Chung' lies in encouraging residents and stakeholders to 'co-imagine and co-create' to improve the community together. Our experience over the past few years shows that sustained collaboration can connect partners across sectors, mobilise resident participation, and drive community development. This model is not only applicable to Tung Chung but also provides valuable reference for other districts."

Through analysis conducted by "Good Lab," HKCSS reviewed the project's impact over the past two years. Findings show clear positive changes among participants, including enhanced self-efficacy and a stronger belief in their ability to contribute to the community. Through joint efforts between organizations and residents, mutual support networks and trust have gradually been established.

About " Building Community, Building Tung Chung" Programme

"Building Community, Building Tung Chung" Programme is supported by The Swire Group Charitable Trust and coordinated by HKCSS. Since October 2020, it has partnered with social service organizations, schools, and businesses to deliver diverse programmes for Tung Chung residents and families. The project aims to strengthen residents' capacities and community connections, enhance social capital and a culture of mutual support, and foster inclusion and a sense of belonging among both new and existing residents—ultimately building a more resilient Tung Chung community. The project has completed three phases: Phase 1 focused on providing immediate support to vulnerable groups during the pandemic. Phase 2 expanded collaboration among organizations, schools, and businesses. Phase 3 emphasized empowering residents and strengthening mutual support.

Project Partners Include:

Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Tung Chung Integrated Services – "U-Dreamers" Youth Career Development Programme, offering career exploration and experiential learning for youth.

InspiringHK Sports Foundation – Organizing sports programmes for children and youth, including long-term training, family sports days, and large-scale walking events and carnivals.

Playright Children's Play Association – Promoting community play through the "Play Attach" to create a fun and playful Tung Chung.

The Neighbourhood Advice-Action Council Tung Chung Integrated Services Centre – "Positive Tung Chung Eye" Family Art Workshop Programme, providing family art workshops, parenting and couple activities, and outdoor experiences to strengthen family relationships.

The Zubin Foundation – Empowering ethnic minority women through ambassador training and working closely with 100 ethnic minority families to enhance access to community resources and build a more inclusive community.

Tung Chung Safe and Healthy City – "Telling Good Stories of Tung Chung: Parent-Child Storytelling Programme," enhancing storytelling skills and strengthening family bonding.

Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association, Central & Islands District Youth Outreaching Social Work Team – "EMpirical Project" offering home repair training and football activities to enhance skills, social participation, and sense of belonging.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hkcss.org.hk/building-community-building-tung-chung/

Download Event Photo

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QZS6G1OLqbYVW89fJ3KGK69dRwbrfcSS?usp=sharing

About The Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS)

HKCSS is a statutory body established in 1947. Together with its member organizations, it upholds social justice and equality, with a mission to enhance social well-being. HKCSS strives to foster an impactful, collaborative, and innovative social service sector, working across sectors with stakeholders. It currently has over 520 agency members, providing quality social services across Hong Kong. For more information: www.hkcss.org.hk

SOURCE The Hong Kong Council of Social Service