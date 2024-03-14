Bukalapak, Jabar Digital Service, and Vingroup Lead the Charge in ESG, Winning the 2023 ASEAN Tech for ESG Awards

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3 winning entries of the second ASEAN Tech for Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Awards have been announced. The awards, hosted by ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP) were presented to the winners at the 2024 AIBP ASEAN Innovation Retreat on 13 March 2024.

In a remarkable stride towards sustainable innovation, the ASEAN region has witnessed a surge in commitment to ESG principles. 71% of ASEAN enterprises expect technology and innovation to support data-driven decision-making for ESG risk management, and 64% expect it to support resource efficiency and waste reduction, according to the 2023 AIBP ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Survey.

Bukalapak's winning project showcased their focus on "Empowering MSMEs with Inclusive Financial Infrastructure" through initiatives like Mitra Bukalapak and Kirim Uang. Mitra Bukalapak offers better buying terms and logistics for MSMEs, while Kirim Uang remittance service processes transactions in real-time, enabling instant transfers to 62 destination banks, with users sending up to 10,000,000 Rupiah in a single transaction. With plans for international expansion, Bukalapak aims to address financial inclusion challenges in Indonesia.

The winning project from Jabar Digital Services' Desa Digital strives "Towards a Champion Village with Digital Innovation". An initiative under the West Java Communications and Informatics Agency, Jabar Digital Services focuses on reducing the digital divide in West Java Province. In 2022, they significantly reduced blank spot villages from 620 to 359, trained 1,091 graduates, and engaged 43 villages in the Sayembara Desa Digital competition, continuously. In 2023 they plan to expand collaboration to increase digital inclusion in West Java. Thematic villages focus on Agriculture, Fishery, Farm, Education, Health, Waste Management, and Multimedia throughout IoT applications.

The dedication to sustainability across its operations in Vingroup's winning project initiative focuses on leveraging frontier technologies like IoT, AI, and blockchain. Through VinFast's EVs which aim to reduce carbon emissions with smart solutions enhance energy efficiency, VinUni incorporates VR and AR into education contributing to a more immersive learning experience, as well as Vingroup's solar energy initiative aims to offset approximately 23,000 tCO2e per year in stage 1 escalating to about 46,000 tCO2e in stage 2, demonstrates a commitment to environment responsibility.

These stories of success illuminate the path forward for ASEAN businesses, highlighting the vital role of digital tools and innovative technologies in achieving sustainable and inclusive growth. The AIBP ASEAN Tech for ESG Awards not only honour these achievements but also set a precedent for future endeavours in the region's journey towards a greener and more equitable future.

About the ASEAN Tech for Environmental, Social, Governance Awards

The ASEAN Tech for Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) Awards, hosted by AIBP, spotlights organisations that are making strides in integrating ESG goals in their operations through digital innovation. These awards celebrate the pioneering efforts of companies making real-world impact, setting benchmarks for sustainability and social responsibility across the region.

About ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP)

AIBP serves as an avenue for public and private organisations in Southeast Asia to access information about enterprise growth and innovation. With a current network of over 30,000 stakeholders in Southeast Asia, AIBP continues to develop ecosystems by engaging in activities which create value-adding information for our stakeholders seeking to make transformative impacts within their organisations. For additional information about AIBP, please visit www.aibp.sg

