Business of Design Week (BODW) 2024 Summit Opens at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's premier annual event on design, innovation and brands, the Business of Design Week 2024 (BODW 2024) Summit opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The opening ceremony was officiated by Prof. Eric Yim, MH, JP, Chairman of the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC); Ms. Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC ) and Mrs. Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau. This 3-day Summit, taking place from 4 to 6 December 2024, commenced with an opening speech by Mrs. Eva Nguyen Binh, President of Institut français and Ambassador for French Cultural Diplomacy, on the theme "Inter/Section: Design, Artistry and Innovation".

BODW 2024 is organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), and together with France as Partner Country, supported by Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong SAR as Lead Sponsor, and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) as Co-organiser, the event will host a meeting of minds pertaining to the topics of design, innovation and branding. Under the theme "Inter/Section: Design, Artistry and Innovation", BODW 2024's Summit has gathered over 50 renowned designers and entrepreneurs from France, Hong Kong, the Mainland and overseas to participate in more than 40 face-to-face panels, keynote speeches and fireside chats on the five key topics of Urban Futures, Brands & Retail Resurgence, Craftsmanship & Material Mastery, Culture & Digital Aesthetics, and AI & Future Tech. The Summit will highlight design-driven innovations and ideas that explore the cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural intersections of design, artistry, technology and innovation, tradition and modernity, and the East and West cultural exchanges. Responding to the interconnected nature of the world, BODW 2024 seeks to unveil the endless possibilities of design in transforming products, processes and strategies in a rapidly changing business environment, and foster greater collaboration between businesses.

As 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-France bilateral relations and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, HKDC has once again invited France to join BODW in the integral role of year-round partner country following their previous collaboration in 2009. Through this partnership, both parties have jointly contributed to BODW 2024 and KODW 2024, which was successfully held in June; the upcoming Parisian decoration, design, and lifestyle trade fair Maison&Objet, which will be showcasing in Hong Kong for the first time at DesignInspire later this year; and the exclusive performance of renowned French audio-visual artists Franck Vigroux and Antoine Schmitt during the afternoon session of BODW 2024's opening.

Prof. Eric Yim, MH, JP, Chairman of the HKDC stated: "Hong Kong is a centre for cultural exchanges between East and West, as well as a design capital. Through our city's unique advantages, we are fortunate to invite France as our partner country once again. By showcasing France's distinctive design aesthetic and rich cultural heritage, we aim to promote the integration of Eastern and Western design forces, drive cross-disciplinary innovative thinking, and explore how to harness art, technology, and innovation to meet the significant challenges of our time. We seek to seize the business opportunities brought by change, create value through design, break through the status quo, and drive progress forward in service of a better future for all."

Mrs. Eva Nguyen Binh, President of Institut français and Ambassador for French Cultural Diplomacy, shared, "French culture has a long and rich history, deeply rooted in tradition while tirelessly pursuing innovation. As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and France, BODW will be a key moment for fostering dialogue and connections, bringing together our worldviews to deepen mutual understanding - a crucial task that design professionals undertake with great skill. The term Inter/Section not only emphasizes the richness of our differences but also highlights the importance of interdisciplinarity. This week celebrates the many forms that design can take.."

Mrs. Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, said:" The collaboration with the Hong Kong Design Center to organize such a fantastic event is a testament to the strength of the cultural ties between France and Hong Kong and our shared ambition to make design a universal language that connects ideas, cultures, and disciplines. This year's theme, "Inter/Section: Design, Artistry, and Innovation" perfectly captures the essence of French design - a continuous dialogue between tradition and modernity, craftsmanship and innovation ."

Highlighted sessions of the BODW 2024 Summit include:

Key Pillars Highlighted Session Urban Futures Thomas Heatherwick, Founder & Design Director of Heatherwick Studio

(United Kingdom) who previously participated in a project for Google; and Ma

Yansong, a renowned Architect, Artist, Founder & Principal Partner of MAD

architects (The Mainland), known for incorporating contemporary Eastern

perspectives on nature into architectural design, each delivered keynote

speeches and participate in forum sessions. They explored innovative design

solutions for sustainable, smart and liveable cities of tomorrow that seek to

enhance the quality of urban life. Brands & Retail Resurgence Grace Lo, President & Head of Global Marketing of KEF Audio Group (Hong

Kong); along with Julia Capp, CEO of RDAI (France), which is exclusively

responsible for the interior design of Hermès' global stores, willnshare in-depth

analyses of the transformations in branding and retail experience in today's

dynamic and intricate landscape. Craftsmanship & Material Mastery Guo Pei, Couture Designer & Founder of Rose Studio (The Mainland); along with

Olivia Putman, Art Director of Studio Putman (France), will showcase the

perfect fusion of traditional craftsmanship with modern design and materials, as

well as the importance of leading the creative process from design to manufacturing. AI & Future Tech Dr. Fan Ling, Founder & CEO of Tezign.com (The Mainland); along with Tianyuan

Li, Head of Design Xiaomi EV of Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd (The

Mainland), will explore how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies

impact design process and outcomes. They will explore how AI, machine learning,

and other advanced technologies are revolutionizing design across various

industries. Culture & Digital Aesthetics Pansy Ho, Vice President of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce

(Hong Kong & Macau), Dr. Yannick Lintz, President of the Guimet National

Museum of Asian Arts (France); Thomas Jolly, Artistic Director for the

ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games (France); and

Karin Fong, an Emmy Award-winning director and designer, the Creative

Director of Imaginary Forces (United States), will engage with the audience to

explore the essence of design and culture in merging design. They will also

discuss how digital tools and platforms are fostering new forms of aesthetics.

To catch the insightful presentations and various happenings at the BODW 2024 Summit, a panel broadcast will be streamed on ViuTVsix from 8:30PM to 10:30PM on 4 to 6 December. The full programme will also be livestreamed on bodw+ and social media platforms, enabling international audience to enjoy full access.

BODW 2024 (2-7 December 2024) will also encompass a series of Concurrent Programmes featuring exhibitions, lectures, guided tours and exchange programmes. These include the Launching Party of the Hong Kong Design Centre's DX design hub at Sham Shui Po, GBA Creative Fortnight, BODW 2024 Gala Dinner cum DFA Awards Presentation Ceremony at Hong Kong's newest landmark, The Henderson, BODW in the city, Motion Plus Design, and deTour 2024 Design Festival. Synergistically, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will stage its flagship innovation events DesignInspire (including the Maison&Objet Design Factory) and the Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, complementing the BODW 2024 summit in creating a vibrant atmosphere of design and creativity throughout Hong Kong.

For the latest information regarding BODW 2024, please visit the official website at https://2024.bodw.com/en. For live updates on BODW 2024, follow bodw+ on the social media: Facebook (@bodw+), Instagram (@bodwplus), X (@bodwplus), LinkedIn (@bodw+), YouTube (bodw+), Weibo (BODW), WeChat (bodwplus) and Xiaohongshu (bodwplus).

About Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) ( www.hkdesigncentre.org )

Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in leveraging the city's East-meets-West advantage to create value from design.

To achieve our goals, we:

Cultivate a design culture

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the value of design

Promote excellence in various design disciplines

About Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau

( https://hongkong.consulfrance.org/ )

The Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau administers the French community in Hong Kong and Macau and has the mission to serve and protect the interests of French citizens. It also delivers visas to nationals of other countries willing to travel to France. Under the authority of the French Ambassador in Beijing, the Consul General is in charge of coordinating and furthering the development of political, cultural and economic relations between France and both Hong Kong and Macau. As part of its actions for promoting French culture and arts, the Department of Culture, Education and Science (SCAC) provides information, advice and support on the development of culture and art-related projects. Bringing together French and local organisations is one of the principal missions of SCAC. It particularly encourages projects leading to long-term exchange programmes (teachers, students, artists, and authors), co-production or training programmes in or with France.

About Business of Design Week (BODW) ( https://2024.bodw.com/en )

Business of Design Week (BODW), Asia's premier annual event on design, innovation and brands since 2002, is organised by Hong Kong Design Centre and gathers some of the world's foremost design masters, brand leaders and entrepreneurs from Hong Kong as well as overseas, driving discourse on the value of design and innovation to inspire global audiences and explore new business opportunities.

About DesignInspire (designinspire.hktdc.com)

DesignInspire, organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), is a Business-to-All exchange and inspiring platform that gathers global design and creative elites, trend-setting brands, associations and institutes. Through a series of interactive exhibits, design masterpieces, award-winning projects and creative workshops, participants will explore the limitless potential of design and promote top-tier creativity. As a unique B2A platform for Hong Kong's creative industry, DesignInspire aims to establish a gateway for connecting Hong Kong with the international design community, fostering interaction and collaboration.

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) ( www.ccidahk.gov.hk )

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan. CCIDA sponsors HKDC to organise various projects to promote Hong Kong design and design thinking.

Disclaimer: The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

