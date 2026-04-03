DUBAI, UAE, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the latest instalments of the Bybit Alpha Trading Fiesta. From now until June 22, 2026, participants can compete for 600,000 USDT in rewards across four seasons (Season 6 to Season 9), with a chance to snag the top prize of 8,000 USDT in the trading competition segment in each round.

Bybit Alpha Trading Fiesta Returns with 600,000 USDT in Rewards

Recording over $150 million in trading volume since its commencement, the Bybit Alpha Trading Fiesta has been celebrated by thousands of alpha hunters. From now until April 20, 2026, Bybit Alpha Trading Fiesta Season 6 offers two reward mechanisms catering to traders of varying experience levels. Parallel to a competitive leaderboard, the Alpha Lucky Draw offers an alternative reward track for everyday traders:

Alpha Lucky Draw: Featuring a 50,000 USDT prize pool, Bybit Alpha users can earn lucky draw tickets and win up to 100 USDT by completing their first trade or liquidity farming order on Bybit Alpha, or achieving their daily trading volume target. Alpha Trading Competition: With 100,000 USDT in prizes up for grabs, the competitive segment is for avid traders who aim to win big on leaderboards. The top 100 leaders will receive tiered rewards with 4,000 USDT, 6,000 USDT, and 8,000 USDT in rewards for the top three traders respectively.

How it works: After signing up for the Fiesta in each Season, users simply need to select their preferred tokens and trade on Bybit Alpha with their Unified Trading Account balance

As cryptocurrency markets evolve and traders seek to diversify beyond mainstream tokens, Bybit Alpha emerges as a gateway to alternative opportunities. The platform offers participants access to innovative and the latest trending projects. With Bybit Alpha Trading Fiesta, Bybit reinforces its commitment to empowering traders with tools that unlock competitive advantage and portfolio diversification.

The crypto trading community spans across varying risk appetites and trading horizons. Through Alpha, Bybit positions itself as a partner in traders' evolution, delivering infrastructure that bridges the gap between retail participation and institutional-grade trading sophistication. As the Crypto Ark, Bybit is dedicated to supporting traders at every stage of their crypto journey.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of participation requirements and restrictions, users may visit: Alpha Trading Fiesta Season 6

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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