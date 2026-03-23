Bybit Launches AOA Trading Kickoff With 7,000 USDT Prize Pool to Mark Newly Listed Angolan Kwanza on P2P

DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of its AOA Trading Kickoff campaign to celebrate the recent listing of the Angolan kwanza (AOA) on its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platform, following its official announcement earlier this week.

The initiative is designed to encourage early adoption and liquidity in the AOA market while providing users with multiple avenues to earn incentives, alongside trading on Bybit's P2P platform, which facilitates zero-fee transactions between users.

Participants who register for the event can complete a range of activities to earn fixed rewards or lucky draw entries. New users making P2P deposits in AOA are eligible to draw entries based on deposit thresholds, including deposits of at least $50 within 3 days of registration or $100 within 7 days of registration.

The campaign also includes a referral component, allowing users to earn additional lucky draw entries when invited participants complete qualifying deposit requirements, with up to two eligible referrals per user.

Active traders can earn rewards as takers by completing AOA buy or sell orders of $200 or more, receiving 5 USDT per qualifying transaction, with rewards capped at 20 USDT per user. Meanwhile, merchants acting as makers can unlock tiered incentives by providing liquidity and meeting defined trading volume targets, with top rewards of up to 100 USDT based on trading performance. Reward distribution is subject to eligibility criteria and availability.

The AOA Trading Kickoff reflects Bybit's continued efforts to expand its P2P offerings and support broader access to cryptocurrency trading across emerging markets, with the addition of newly listed local currencies like AOA enhancing accessibility for regional users.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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