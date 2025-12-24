Bybit Releases Its 29th Proof-of-Reserves Report

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the publication of its 29th Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) snapshot, reflecting data accurate as of Dec. 17, 2025. The report, independently verified by Hacken , confirms that Bybit maintains reserve ratios above 100 percent across all major reported assets, reinforcing its ongoing focus on transparency and user asset protection.

The latest snapshot highlights Bybit's continued effort to make solvency verifiable rather than assumed, ensuring that all user liabilities are fully backed by corresponding on-chain assets.

Key Highlights (as of Dec. 17, 2025):

USDT Reserve Ratio: 102 percent (User Assets: 5.9B USDT | Bybit Wallet Balance: 6.1B USDT)

102 percent (User Assets: 5.9B USDT | Bybit Wallet Balance: 6.1B USDT) USDC Reserve Ratio: 112 percent (User Assets: 583.5M USDC | Bybit Wallet Balance: 658.4M USDC)

112 percent (User Assets: 583.5M USDC | Bybit Wallet Balance: 658.4M USDC) BTC Reserve Ratio: 105 percent (User Assets: 59,711 BTC | Bybit Wallet Balance: 63,206 BTC)

105 percent (User Assets: 59,711 BTC | Bybit Wallet Balance: 63,206 BTC) ETH Reserve Ratio: 101 percent (User Assets: 528,519 ETH | Bybit Wallet Balance: 536,845 ETH)

Exceeding the 1:1 Backing Standard

Bybit's reserves continue to exceed user holdings, ensuring that all supported assets are fully backed and readily available. Reserve ratios above the 1:1 threshold reflect additional liquidity buffers maintained beyond baseline user obligations.

The update reflects a balanced mix of customer holdings and reserve assets, with a consistent commitment to maintaining at least full backing across reported tokens. As Proof of Reserves has become more widely adopted across the digital asset industry, leading centralized exchanges have played a growing role in establishing PoR as a standard transparency mechanism.



Bybit updates its reserve snapshots on a regular basis, with independent verification reports published monthly on the Bybit Proof of Reserves page .

