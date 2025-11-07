Bybit TradFi Report: Private Data Suggests Market Steady Without U.S. Official Figures

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released its latest Bybit TradFi Report . The report explores how investors are assessing labor market conditions amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, focusing on how private data is being used to fill the gap left by suspended official statistics.

Key Highlights:

Source: FRED (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

Private Compiled Data: With U.S. labor statistics halted during the government shutdown, private data sources such as Bloomberg's reconstructed unemployment figures show a modest decline in initial jobless claims, suggesting tentative stabilization.





With U.S. labor statistics halted during the government shutdown, private data sources such as Bloomberg's reconstructed unemployment figures show a modest decline in initial jobless claims, suggesting tentative stabilization. Continuing Claims: Benefit claims have edged higher to 1.95 million, indicating slower workforce re-entry and highlighting the continued strain on federal employees.





Benefit claims have edged higher to 1.95 million, indicating slower workforce re-entry and highlighting the continued strain on federal employees. ADP, Job Postings, and Wage Trends: Private-sector employment data and online job postings point to renewed hiring momentum, while wage trends and consumer sentiment offer additional insight into labor market resilience.

The report highlights that market participants have turned to alternative indicators such as Bloomberg's reconstructed unemployment statistics and ADP's newly introduced weekly payroll data to gauge labor market health. Bloomberg's analysis estimates that initial jobless claims fell to around 218,000 for the week ending October 25, down from 231,000 the previous week. While this suggests gradual improvement, gaps in state-level reporting introduce some uncertainty.

Continuing claims have risen slightly to 1.95 million, signaling that re-entry into the workforce remains slow. Federal employees are disproportionately affected, with unemployment claims under the federal program reaching their highest level since the previous shutdown. Meanwhile, ADP's private-sector data shows steady job creation, averaging 14,250 new positions per week—a rebound from September's job losses. Market sentiment points toward stabilization, though persistent benefit claims and limited hiring momentum underline the economy's fragility.

The full analysis is available in the Bybit TradFi Report .

#Bybit / #CryptoArk /#BybitResearch / #BybitLearn

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit