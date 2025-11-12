Bybit Unveils 200,000 USDT Trading Bot Challenge: The Trailing Matrix

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of the Trailing Matrix: Trail & Trade , an engaging and rewarding event offering eligible trading bot users the opportunity to share up to 200,000 USDT in prizes.

From now until December 4, 2025, the Trailing Matrix event invites Bybit traders to step into the Trailing Matrix by creating and utilizing Bybit's advanced Trading Bots , including Futures Grid and Spot Grid configurations. Successful participants can earn rewards in two ways: lucky draw opportunities and points-based reward mechanisms.

1. Lucky Draw - 50,000 USDT Prize Pool

Traders can unlock lucky draw chances by completing specific trading volume milestones with both Futures Grid and Spot Grid bots. Qualifying tasks include achieving trading volumes ranging from $700 to $10,000 across different bot types. Each task will earn the user one Lucky Draw Ticket.

2. Tasks for Points - Up to 150,000 USDT in Prizes

Eligible users may also accumulate points by completing tasks for a share of the prize pool. The points system rewards trading activity through four mechanisms: bot trading volume without the Trailing feature (0.3x multiplier), bot trading volume with the Trailing feature (0.5x multiplier), daily total equity (0.1x multiplier, capped at 200,000 points), and trading count (15x multiplier, capped at 4,500 points).

Accumulated points determine the proportional share of the prize pool, with a minimum threshold of 25,000 points required for reward eligibility.

Trading bots enable traders to automate strategies and execute orders with precision in fast-moving crypto markets. Bybit's advanced toolkit and broad product range provide the resources needed to help users refine trading approaches and advance digital asset expertise.

Registration is required. Terms and conditions apply. For details on participation rules and eligibility, users may visit: The Trailing Matrix: Trail & Trade

