Bybit's BTC Fund Pool Revolutionizes Wealth Management, Oversubscribed by VIPs in 7 Hours

DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce the addition of Bitcoin (BTC) to its Wealth Management Fund Pool alongside USDT, becoming the first major crypto exchange to offer BTC wealth growth options to its users.

100 BTC Sold Out in 7 Hours

A total of 100 BTC was allocated at the soft launch on June 3, which was sold out within 7 hours. This overwhelming response from users underscores the demand for innovative wealth management solutions within the digital asset space.

Restock Available for VIPs

Due to the resounding success of the initial offering, Bybit is pleased to announce that the second round of restock was set live on June 5, 9:30AM UTC. This expanded availability will cater to High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs), VIP customers, and asset managers.

Bybit will also extend access to the BTC Wealth Management Fund to all users soon. Stay tuned for further updates and seize this opportunity to maximize your digital asset investments.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued VIP clients for their unwavering trust and support. As Bybit continues to revolutionize in the digital asset space, this move demonstrates our commitment to providing users with unparalleled opportunities for wealth growth and financial success." said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit.

Bybit's Wealth Management service empowers users to efficiently manage, plan, and invest their digital assets. It offers a range of professional investment strategies and diverse portfolios to help users achieve their investment goals effectively and confidently.

For more information about Bybit Wealth Management, visit this page .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit