CKH Realty Creates Lasting Value Through Visionary Leadership, Corporate Excellence, and an Inspiring Township Brand

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Few developments leave a lasting imprint on a city, but MetroCity has done just that. What was once an underutilised tract of land has evolved into one of Sarawak's most vibrant mixed-use townships, reflecting decades of visionary leadership, disciplined execution, and an unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for communities to thrive. In recognition of these achievements, Chong Kia Hoi Realty Sdn Bhd (CKH Realty) received three accolades at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026 Regional Edition, organized by Enterprise Asia. Chief Executive Officer Datuk David Chong Kok Wei was honored with the Master Entrepreneur award, while CKH Realty earned the Corporate Excellence award and its flagship development, MetroCity, was recognized as an Inspirational Brand.

Established in 1981 by Dato Chong Kia Hoi, CKH Realty has grown from a family-owned property developer into one of Sarawak's most respected names in property development. Under Datuk David's leadership since 2002, the company has embraced a long-term vision of creating integrated communities rather than standalone developments. Inspired by the values of integrity, stewardship, and responsible development instilled by his father, Datuk David has transformed MetroCity into a destination where people can live, work, invest, and connect.

Today, MetroCity stands as the company's flagship achievement, comprising more than 350 commercial units; MetroCity Square with 386 services apartments, a neighborhood mall, a multi-storey car park, major retail brands, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and lifestyle amenities that support a vibrant urban ecosystem. The township has achieved a Gross Development Value of RM1.8 billion, enjoys a 99.5% occupancy rate across its commercial precinct, and has generated more than 12,000 employment opportunities, reinforcing its role as a key contributor to Sarawak's economic development.

Beyond physical infrastructure, CKH Realty has built a brand centred on people and opportunity. The MetroCity Youth Night Market, now one of Malaysia's largest Bumiputera youth entrepreneurship platforms, provides nearly 400 entrepreneurs with an affordable space to establish and grow their businesses while attracting thousands of visitors each week. This commitment to community building exemplifies the company's belief that successful developments should create lasting value for society.

With the third generation of the Chong family now joining the business, CKH Realty continues to strengthen its legacy through sound corporate governance, sustainable township planning, and responsible growth. As MetroCity enters its next phase of development, including the expansion of MetroCity Business Park and other mixed-use projects, the company remains dedicated to shaping communities that endure for generations. Guided by visionary leadership and a steadfast commitment to excellence, CKH Realty continues to demonstrate that true success is measured not only by the buildings it creates, but by the opportunities, trust, and lasting impact it leaves behind.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia