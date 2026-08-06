SYNTEC Group Recognized for Employee Health and Community Well-Being at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNTEC Group has been recognized at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026, organized by Enterprise Asia, under the Health Promotion category for its "Employee Health Support System", which promotes employee well-being, psychological resilience, and community health impact. The recognition highlights SYNTEC's commitment to building a sustainable health culture that integrates workplace safety, preventive healthcare, and social contribution across employees, families, and the broader community.

The "Employee Health Support System" integrates psychological resilience, physical health management, and social contribution through professional counseling (EAP), high-standard medical checkups, and community health initiatives. The project aims to enhance employee psychological resilience, strengthen preventive healthcare, and support local medical resources through initiatives such as blood donation drives, while also promoting youth holistic development through school sports support and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) programs under the Syntec Education Foundation.

Implementation follows a dual-track framework of "Internal Empowerment" and "Social Shared Value". Internally, SYNTEC applies digital health tools for fitness tracking and provides on-site medical consultations, while embedding safety into product and workplace design through ergonomic CNC interfaces and smart factory automation that reduces occupational risk. Externally, the Syntec Education Foundation partners with professional teams to introduce SEL courses and athletic subsidies in schools, strengthening youth development and emotional well-being.

The initiative has delivered strong measurable outcomes, including more than 13,000 medical checkups, 215 EAP counseling sessions in 2025, support for 40 schools and 3,565 students through SEL and sports programs, and nearly 3,300 bags of blood collected between 2024 and 2025. These efforts have strengthened employee well-being, improved student emotional development, and enhanced the stability of local healthcare resources.

This recognition reflects SYNTEC Group's continued commitment to integrating employee well-being, workplace safety, and community health into its core operations. Through a structured health support system and cross-sector collaboration, the company demonstrates how industrial innovation can generate long-term social value and sustainable impact.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia