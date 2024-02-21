Call for Nominations: 2024 Enterprise Innovation Awards: Celebrating Eight Years of Digital Excellence in ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP) proudly announces the call for nominations for the eighth consecutive year of the AIBP Enterprise Innovation Awards. Established in 2017, the awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of Southeast Asian enterprises in their digital transformation journey. Last year, Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) and Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) stood out as winners from Vietnam, receiving their accolades at the 2023 AIBP Conference and Exhibition, held at the Reverie Saigon. The event was supported by key Vietnamese institutions including the Vietnam National Innovation Center.

From left to right: Irza Suprapto (CEO, AIBP), Mr. Do Hoang Duy, PR and Communications Manager, Southern Region, Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), Mr. Pham The Trung, Deputy Director Southern Region, VNPT-IT, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group and Mr. Vo Xuan Hoai, Deputy Director, National Innovation Center, Ministry of Planning and Investment

This tradition of excellence is set to continue at the 2024 awards ceremony, a feature of AIBP's annual conference scheduled for 15 - 16 October 2024.

Advocates for Digital Transformation: A Platform for Growth

The awards serve as an open invitation for ASEAN organisations to share their success stories in digital transformation. Notable winners like VPBank, with its aspiring super app "VPBank Neo" and VNPT, with its VNPT Employee application, demonstrate the impactful use of digital technologies in improving customer and employee experience.

In its 8th year, the Enterprise Innovation Awards continue to offer a unique platform for ASEAN businesses to gain recognition for their digital transformation projects. VPBank and VNPT join other winners from the region which include, IOI, PETRONAS, Metro Pacific Investment Corporation, Megaworld Corporation, Sampoerna, Bank Mandiri, Kasikorn Business Technology Group and PTT Global Chemical Public Company.

Nominate Your Enterprise

We invite all enterprises based in Vietnam that have embarked on digital transformation projects to nominate themselves for the 2024 awards.

Deadline for nominations: 11 March 2024

Nominations for the 2023 AIBP ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Awards are free, and can be submitted via the awards' website https://www.aibp.sg/aibp-awards-nominations-2024

About ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP)

AIBP serves as an avenue for public and private organisations in Southeast Asia to access information about enterprise growth and innovation. With a current network of over 30,000 stakeholders in Southeast Asia, AIBP continues to develop ecosystems by engaging in activities which create value-adding information for our stakeholders seeking to make transformative impacts within their organisations. For additional information about AIBP, please visit www.aibp.sg

SOURCE ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP)