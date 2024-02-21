Call for Nominations: 2024 Enterprise Innovation Awards: Celebrating Eight Years of Digital Excellence in ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP) proudly announces the call for nominations for the eighth consecutive year of the AIBP Enterprise Innovation Awards. Established in 2017, the awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of Southeast Asian enterprises in their digital transformation journey. Last year, Kasikorn Business Technology Group (KBTG) and PTT Global Chemical Public Company (PTT GC) stood out as winners from Thailand, receiving their accolades at the 2023 AIBP Conference and Exhibition, held at the Grand Hyatt Erawan. The event was supported by key institutions in Thailand including the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) and the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO).

From left to right: Jarung Kiatsupapong, Vice Chairman, KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG), Chatsuda Kanjanarat, Senior Vice President, Transformation Excellence, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Sombat Silsangwon, Senior Vice President, Aromatics , PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Professor Wisit Wisitsora-at, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) and Irza Suprapto (CEO, AIBP)

This tradition of excellence is set to continue at the 2024 awards ceremony, a feature of AIBP's annual conference scheduled for 16 - 17 July 2024.

Advocates for Digital Transformation: A Platform for Growth

The awards serve as an open invitation for ASEAN organisations to share their success stories in digital transformation. Notable winners like KBTG and PTT GC, showcased how their transformation initiatives have helped to increase productivity and optimise costs in their organisations.

In its 8th year, the Enterprise Innovation Awards continue to offer a unique platform for ASEAN businesses to gain recognition for their digital transformation projects. Kasikorn Business Technology Group and PTT Global Chemical Public Company join other winners from the region which include, IOI, PETRONAS, Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, Sampoerna, Bank Mandiri, Metro Pacific Investment Corporation and Megaworld Corporation.

Nominate Your Enterprise

We invite all enterprises based in Thailand that have embarked on digital transformation projects to nominate themselves for the 2024 awards.

Deadline for nominations: 11 March 2024

Nominations for the 2023 AIBP ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Awards are free, and can be submitted via the awards' website https://www.aibp.sg/aibp-awards-nominations-2024

About ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP)

AIBP serves as an avenue for public and private organisations in Southeast Asia to access information about enterprise growth and innovation. With a current network of over 30,000 stakeholders in Southeast Asia, AIBP continues to develop ecosystems by engaging in activities which create value-adding information for our stakeholders seeking to make transformative impacts within their organisations. For additional information about AIBP, please visit www.aibp.sg

