Call for Nominations: 2024 Enterprise Innovation Awards: Celebrating Eight Years of Digital Excellence in ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP) proudly announces the call for nominations for the eighth consecutive year of the AIBP Enterprise Innovation Awards. Established in 2017, the awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of Southeast Asian enterprises in their digital transformation journey. Last year, Bank Mandiri and Sampoerna stood out as winners from Indonesia, receiving their accolades at the 2023 AIBP Conference and Exhibition, held at the Ritz Carlton, Mega Kuningan. The event was supported by key Indonesian institutions including the Ministry of Communication & Informatics (KOMINFO), Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) and Asosiasi Fintech Indonesia (AFTECH).

From left to right: Irza Suprapto (CEO, AIBP), Nyoman Adhiarna, Director of Digital Economy, Kementerian Komunikasi dan Informatika (KOMINFO), Ministry of Communication & Informatics, Republic of Indonesia, Ivan Cahyadi, Sales Director, HM Sampoerna and Budi Prasetyo, Vice President, Digital Banking, Bank Mandiri

This tradition of excellence is set to continue at the 2024 awards ceremony, a feature of AIBP's annual conference scheduled for 6 - 7 August 2024.

Advocates for Digital Transformation: A Platform for Growth

The awards serve as an open invitation for ASEAN organisations to share their success stories in digital transformation. Notable winners like Bank Mandiri, with its KOPRA super platform and Sampoerna, with its AYO application, demonstrate projects with a focus on improving customer engagement.

In its 8th year, the Enterprise Innovation Awards continue to offer a unique platform for ASEAN businesses to gain recognition for their digital transformation projects. Bank Mandiri and Sampoerna join other winners from the region which include, IOI, PETRONAS, Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, Metro Pacific Investment Corporation, Megaworld Corporation, Kasikorn Business Technology Group and PTT Global Chemical Public Company.

Nominate Your Enterprise

We invite all enterprises based in Indonesia that have embarked on digital transformation projects to nominate themselves for the 2024 awards.

Deadline for nominations: 11 March 2024

Nominations for the 2024 AIBP ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Awards are free, and can be submitted via the awards' website https://www.aibp.sg/aibp-awards-nominations-2024

