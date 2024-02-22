Call for Nominations: 2024 Enterprise Innovation Awards: Celebrating Eight Years of Digital Excellence in ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP) proudly announces the call for nominations for the eighth consecutive year of the AIBP Enterprise Innovation Awards. Established in 2017, the awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of Southeast Asian enterprises in their digital transformation journey. Last year, Megaworld Corporation and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) stood out as winners from the Philippines, receiving their accolades at the 2023 AIBP Conference and Exhibition, held at the Manila Marriott. The event was supported by key institutions in the Philippines including the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

From left to right: Irza Suprapto (CEO, AIBP), Atty. Adrian Jude G. Echaus (Assistant Bureau Director, National ICT Planning, Policy, and Standards Bureau (NIPPSB), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)), Tisha Quinitio (Head of Business Development, Metro Pacific Health Tech (mWell)), Lorraine Macapagal (Operations Lead, mWell), Myra Carabeo, (Creative Lead, mWell) and Francis Adrian Viernes (Chief Data Scientist, Megaworld Corporation)

This tradition of excellence is set to continue at the 2024 awards ceremony, a feature of AIBP's annual conference scheduled for 17 - 18 September 2024.

Advocates for Digital Transformation: A Platform for Growth

The awards serve as an open invitation for ASEAN organisations to share their success stories in digital transformation. Notable winners like MPIC, with its "mWell Platform", and Megaworld, with its accident detection software, demonstrate the impactful use of digital technologies in improving healthcare access and public safety.

In its 8th year, the Enterprise Innovation Awards continue to offer a unique platform for ASEAN businesses to gain recognition for their digital transformation projects. MPIC and Megaworld Corporation join other winners from the region which include, IOI, PETRONAS, Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, Sampoerna, Bank Mandiri, Kasikorn Business Technology Group and PTT Global Chemical Public Company.

Nominate Your Enterprise

We invite all enterprises based in the Philippines that have embarked on digital transformation projects to nominate themselves for the 2024 awards.

Deadline for nominations: 11 March 2024

Nominations for the 2024 AIBP ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Awards are free, and can be submitted via the awards' website https://www.aibp.sg/aibp-awards-nominations-2024

About ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP)

AIBP serves as an avenue for public and private organisations in Southeast Asia to access information about enterprise growth and innovation. With a current network of over 30,000 stakeholders in Southeast Asia, AIBP continues to develop ecosystems by engaging in activities which create value-adding information for our stakeholders seeking to make transformative impacts within their organisations. For additional information about AIBP, please visit www.aibp.sg

