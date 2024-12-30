Call for Nominations: 2025 Enterprise Innovation Awards - Celebrating Excellence in Digital Transformation Across ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP) proudly announces the call for nominations for the ninth consecutive year of the AIBP Enterprise Innovation Awards. Established in 2017, the awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of Southeast Asian enterprises in their digital transformation journey. Globe and Meralco stood out as the 2024 winners from the Philippines, receiving their accolades at the 48th AIBP Conference and Exhibition, held at the City of Dreams, Manila. The event was supported by key Philippine institutions including the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT), and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

(from left to right): Irza Suprapto, AIBP; Larry Lluisma, Meralco; Ness Ramos, Meralco; Mike Marcelo, Meralco; Joy Mendoza, Meralco; Rocky Bacani, Meralco; Lorence del Rosario, Meralco; Ramil Ruaro, Meralco; Terence Gocheco, Globe; and Ria Roldan, Globe at the 48th AIBP Conference & Exhibition

This tradition of excellence is set to continue at the 2025 awards ceremony, a feature of AIBP's annual conference scheduled for 23-24 September 2025.

Advocates for Digital Transformation: A Platform for Growth

The awards serve as an open invitation for ASEAN organisations to share their success stories in digital transformation. Notable winners like Globe and Meralco highlighted advancements in customer-centric AI and streamlined service.

In its 9th year, the Enterprise Innovation Awards continue to offer a unique platform for ASEAN businesses to gain recognition for their digital transformation projects. Globe and Meralco join other winners across the region including Axiata, PETRONAS, Pertamina, Isuzu Astra, Big C, Osotspa, TymeX and KBTG Vietnam.

Nominate Your Enterprise

We invite all enterprises based in the Philippines that have embarked on digital transformation projects to nominate themselves for the 2025 awards.

Deadline for nominations: 3 March 2025

Nominations for the 2025 AIBP ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Awards are free, and can be submitted via the awards' website https://www.aibp.sg/aibp-awards-nominations-2025

About ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP)

AIBP serves as an avenue for public and private organisations in Southeast Asia to access information about enterprise growth and innovation. With a current network of over 30,000 stakeholders in Southeast Asia, AIBP continues to develop ecosystems by engaging in activities which create value-adding information for our stakeholders seeking to make transformative impacts within their organisations. For additional information about AIBP, please visit www.aibp.sg

