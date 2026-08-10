Campaign Asia Agency of the Year Awards 2026 Unveils Its Most Extensive Regional Judging Panel as Final Entry Deadline Nears

More than 80 senior marketing leaders from leading brands across Asia-Pacific to evaluate the region's best agencies.

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Campaign Asia-Pacific, Haymarket Media Asia's leading media, marketing and advertising title, has unveiled its most extensive regional judging panel for the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards 2026, bringing together more than 80 senior marketing leaders from some of the world's most respected brands to recognise and evaluate the region's leading agencies.

Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year Awards 2026

Representing Australia/New Zealand, Greater China, Japan/Korea, South Asia, Southeast Asia and APAC, this year's judging panel brings together senior decision-makers across a diverse range of industries, including financial services, FMCG, technology, telecommunications, hospitality, automotive and healthcare.

Judges represent leading organisations including Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Henkel, HSBC, IBM, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Lenovo, Mars, Mondelez International, Nestlé, Pernod Ricard, Reckitt, Samsung, SAP, Starbucks, Unilever, Visa, and Volvo Cars, among others.

The Campaign Agency of the Year Awards recognise agencies that demonstrate excellence across creativity, innovation, effectiveness, talent development, business performance and client partnerships. With the final entry deadline on Friday, 4 September 2026, agencies have one final opportunity to showcase their strongest work, teams and achievements to a panel of senior brand leaders who shape marketing strategies and appoint agency partners across the region.

"The Campaign Agency of the Year Awards continue to set the benchmark for recognising agency excellence across Asia-Pacific," said Atifa Silk, Managing Director, Campaign Asia-Pacific.

"What makes these awards distinctive is that entries are judged by the marketers who partner with agencies, build long-term relationships and drive business growth every day. Recognition from this calibre of senior marketing leaders is a powerful endorsement of an agency's creativity, capabilities, business performance and impact. We encourage agencies across the region to showcase their strongest work before the final deadline."

Judges reveal what makes a standout entry

As the communications landscape evolves, so do the expectations for award-winning work. Ahead of the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards 2026, members of this year's judging panel shared what they look for in standout entries and the qualities that distinguish the region's best agencies.

Rvisra Chirathivat, Chief Marketing Officer, Central and Robinson Department Store said:

"The marketing and communications landscape across Asia is evolving faster than ever, driven by AI, data, and changing consumer expectations. The agencies that will succeed in this complex environment are those that combine strategic thinking, data, and creativity to help clients solve real business challenges while keeping the human connection at the centre of everything they do.

I'm interested in understanding how an agency solves a genuine commercial challenge, influences customer behaviour, and contributes to long-term brand and business growth. The entrants that stand out will be those creating lasting value for both customers and the business - agencies that become genuine business partners. I believe genuine business excellence is reflected in the positive and sustainable impact an agency creates for the brands they serve."

Meanwhile, Josette Addinall, Vice President Marketing, Pacific, Schneider Electric, shares her perspective:

"I see the landscape being shaped by three defining forces: AI, shifting customer expectations, and rising expectations around measurable business outcomes. In my opinion, the best agencies position themselves as growth partners rather than suppliers. They demonstrate a deep understanding of the industry context, customer dynamics, competitive environment and commercial objectives. As a result, their work feels connected to broader business transformation rather than simply marketing activity.

My advice to entrants would be to focus less on explaining what was done and more on helping the jury understand why it mattered. As a client, I'm looking for a clear business story: what was the challenge, what insight unlocked the opportunity, and what measurable impact was achieved? Context is also critical - results only become meaningful when you understand the scale of the challenge being solved. Above all, authenticity matters. The strongest entries are transparent about the problem, honest about the results, and clear on the role the agency played in creating success."

Together, their insights reinforce that standout entries are those that demonstrate strategic thinking, measurable business impact, and the agency's role in solving meaningful challenges and creating long-term value for brands.

The full 2026 judging panel will be available at https://aoyawards.com/all-judges

The judging process is independently audited by SCS-Invictus Group, ensuring every entry is assessed through a transparent, consistent and merit-based process.

Entries for the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards 2026 remain open until Friday, 4 September 2026, at 6:00 PM Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8).

Key Dates

Milestone Date Final Entry Deadline Friday, 4 September 2026 Shortlist Announcement Wednesday, 28 October 2026 Awards Presentation Event Wednesday, 25 November 2026 (Tokyo, Japan) Thursday, 26 November 2026 (Mumbai, India) Tuesday, 1 December 2026 (Shanghai, China) Tuesday, 8 December 2026 (Singapore)

For more information and entries submission: aoyawards.com

Campaign Asia-Pacific is pleased to announce PR Newswire as the official press release distributor for the 2026 Agency of the Year Awards.

Agency of the Year Awards

Since the 1990s, Campaign Asia's Agency of the Year Awards has been Asia-Pacific's most trusted benchmark for marketing excellence. The Awards are judged exclusively by senior client-side marketers, independently verified by SCS-Invictus Group, and recognize outstanding achievements across agencies, people, and brands across five regional markets.

www.aoyawards.com

Campaign Asia-Pacific

Campaign Asia-Pacific delivers unparalleled insights into the ideas, work, and people shaping the marketing communications industry. By fostering open, honest dialogue and showcasing game-changing innovation, the platform has become an indispensable resource for marketing professionals across the region and beyond.

www.campaignasia.com

Haymarket Media Group

Haymarket Media Group is a global media, information, and technology company with more than 70 market-leading brands and operations across key markets including the UK, US, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and India. As the parent company of Campaign Asia-Pacific, Haymarket is dedicated to delivering specialist content, insights, and experiences that connect professional communities worldwide.

www.haymarket.com

SOURCE Haymarket Media Limited