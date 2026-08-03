Cathay United Bank and Indovina Bank Bring Together Business Leaders to Strengthen Corporate Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch (CUBHCM), in collaboration with Indovina Bank Ltd. (IVB), hosted the CONNECT 2026 Seminar in Hanoi, themed "Unlocking Growth Through Resilience." The event attracted more than 80 corporate leaders, CFOs, treasury professionals, and industry experts to exchange insights on the global economic outlook and explore strategies for strengthening business resilience, managing financial risks, and capturing new growth opportunities in an increasingly uncertain business environment.

Cathay United Bank and Indovina Bank (IVB) co-hosted the “2026 CONNECT: Unlocking Growth Through Resilience” seminar, bringing together industry leaders to discuss corporate resilience, risk management, and sustainable growth. Representatives from Cathay United Bank, Indovina Bank, and VietinBank Insurance pose for a group photo during the seminar. (Photo provided by Cathay United Bank)

William Huang, Executive Vice President of CUB, emphasized: "As a regional bank with a strong presence across Asia, CUB supports businesses not only through comprehensive financial services, but also through integrated solutions that help clients optimize liquidity management, strengthen risk management, and expand confidently across borders. Today, resilience is no longer simply about managing risk—it has become a key driver of long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth."

Keng Yang Lin, General Manager of CUBHCM, said, "The future belongs to organizations that can adapt quickly, manage risks effectively, and make smart use of capital. Through initiatives such as our CONNECT 2026 Seminar, we hope to equip Vietnamese businesses with the expertise, financial solutions, and regional network they need to transform uncertainty into opportunity and build a stronger foundation for sustainable growth."

As co-host of the seminar, IVB also highlighted the importance of resilience and collaboration in today's rapidly changing business environment. VJ Lu, General Director of IVB, said that resilience is no longer solely about mitigating risks, but about building the capability to adapt, innovate, and seize new opportunities. Through the partnership with CUB, he hopes to provide businesses with valuable market insights and practical financial strategies to support sustainable long-term growth.

Ryan Chan, Head of Financial Products, APAC (excluding Taiwan), and Jared Wang, Vice President of Wealth Management Department, shared professional insights on corporate treasury management and global market trends. They discussed how persistent inflation, interest rate changes, and foreign exchange volatility continue to reshape corporate financial planning, underscoring the growing importance of robust treasury and foreign exchange risk management frameworks.

The session also introduced FX hedging, structured products, cross-border financing, and integrated treasury management to help businesses effectively manage risks, optimize capital utilization, and strengthen overall financial resilience. In addition, the speakers examined how persistent inflationary pressures, elevated commodity prices, changing central bank policies, and geopolitical risks continue to influence global financial markets, emphasizing the importance of strengthening risk management frameworks and maintaining greater financial flexibility to navigate future market uncertainty.

Phạm Lưu Hưng, Chief Economist and Head of Research at SSI Securities Corporation, shared his outlook on Vietnam's economy, highlighting continued public infrastructure investment, resilient foreign direct investment (FDI), and ongoing regulatory reforms are expected to support the country's medium- to long-term growth. At the same time, businesses will need to strengthen operational efficiency, optimize capital allocation, and enhance organizational resilience to navigate market volatility and an increasingly uncertain global economy.

Hiền Lê, Pre-sales Manager at TPIsoftware, presented a practical framework for enterprise AI adoption titled "The Iron Triangle & Sustainable Roadmap." As AI adoption shifts from technology-driven initiatives toward value-driven business transformation, organizations can accelerate digital transformation by prioritizing high-impact applications such as predictive maintenance, intelligent monitoring, quality management, and process automation, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling more informed decision-making.

CUB continues to leverage its extensive regional network and comprehensive corporate banking capabilities—including cash management, foreign exchange solutions, derivatives, trade finance, syndicated lending, investment products, and treasury advisory services to support clients in navigating market uncertainty.

SOURCE Cathay United Bank