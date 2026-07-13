Cathay United Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch Receives Three HR Asia Awards for Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Tech Empowerment, and People Transformation

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank – Ho Chi Minh City Branch (CUBHCM) received the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026" and "Tech Empowerment" awards at the HR Asia Awards 2026 for the second consecutive year. The branch was also honored with the "People Transformation" award. The recognition reflects CUBHCM's continued efforts to strengthen talent development, enhance employee experience, and advance digital transformation across its overseas operations.

Cathay United Bank – Ho Chi Minh City Branch received the Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Tech Empowerment, and People Transformation awards at the HR Asia Awards 2026. Keng Yang Lin (second from left), General Manager of Cathay United Bank – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, led the branch delegation in receiving the awards. (Photo provided by Cathay United Bank)

As part of its ongoing HR digitalization initiatives, CUBHCM has established an integrated digital HR platform. Employee basic information, leave applications, and attendance management are now fully processed through the platform, helping improve operational efficiency, reduce manual procedures, and provide employees with a more streamlined experience.

CUBHCM has also digitalized the key talent management and development processes through its self-developed Performance Management & Development (PMD) system and 360-degree feedback platform. These tools support more data-driven performance evaluations, structured development planning, and insightful talent discussions, strengthening the organization's ability to nurture talent and drive sustainable growth.

In recent years, CUBHCM has continued to strengthen its digital foundation while placing greater emphasis on people development and organizational capability. With the support from Head Office, the branch has advanced a range of initiatives in talent cultivation, leadership development, employee engagement, and workplace culture. These efforts have not only supported long-term sustainable growth but also contributed to recognition across multiple award categories.

To further strengthen the talent pipeline and organizational capabilities, CUBHCM supports talent development through structured programs, including the Cathay Management Associate (CMA) Program, International Master Program (IMP), and Associate Relationship Manager Program (ARMP). These programs provide employees with training, cross-border exposure, and rotational experience to enhance their professional capabilities and broaden their perspectives. In parallel, the branch maintains leadership development frameworks, learning resources, and a well-being program covering employees' physical, mental, social, and emotional needs, together with engagement channels that encourage communication, inclusion, and feedback.

Keng Yang Lin, General Manager of Cathay United Bank – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, said: "Receiving the Tech Empowerment Award is a strong recognition of our efforts in digital transformation. At Cathay United Bank, technology is not only applied to financial service innovation, but also embedded in how we communicate with employees, strengthen organizational collaboration, and support talent development. The People Transformation Award reflects our sustained investment in people. Through structured development programs, international exposure, and continuous learning opportunities, we aim to help employees build the confidence, resilience, and momentum needed to thrive in a rapidly changing environment."

Since entering Vietnam in 2005, CUBHCM has steadily expanded its corporate and consumer banking businesses. Alongside this growth, the branch has remained committed to placing people at the center of its long-term development strategy. Through competitive compensation, comprehensive well-being support, and a workplace culture that values diversity and inclusion, the branch strives to create an environment where employees can develop their capabilities and contribute to sustainable growth.

SOURCE Cathay United Bank