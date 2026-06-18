Cathay United Bank Strengthens Youth Development in Vietnam Through 18-Year Elevated Tree Program and Financial Literacy Education

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank has maintained a long-standing presence in Vietnam for more than two decades, with its "Elevated Tree Program" now entering its 18th year. The program continues to support underprivileged students by expanding access to educational resources and opportunities.

Cathay United Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch marks the 18th year of its “Elevated Tree Program” in Vietnam, providing nearly VND 720 million in scholarships in 2026 to help underprivileged students in Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City stay in school and pursue further education. (Photo provided by Cathay United Bank)

In 2026, Cathay United Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch (CUBHCM) provided a total of approximately VND 720 million in scholarships across Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, helping students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds remain in school. Since its launch in 2008, the program has supported nearly 25,000 students, with total scholarships reaching approximately VND 14 billion. Over time, the initiative has not only alleviated financial pressure on families but also contributed to strengthening local education systems, becoming one of the more established education support programs in Vietnam.

This year, the Elevated Tree Program continues its cross-regional implementation model, bringing together the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Promoting Education, Da Nang City Association for Promoting Education, Lawrence S. Ting School (LSTS), educators, and local communities. Beyond scholarship provision, the initiative has evolved into a platform that integrates learning activities and community engagement.

To further support students' long-term development, the program has expanded its educational components. In collaboration with LSTS, CUBHCM has introduced a series of learning initiatives, including study skills sessions and practical financial literacy education embedded in everyday contexts. Through interactive games and teaching tools, students are guided to understand money management, differentiate between needs and wants, and apply basic financial concepts in their daily lives.

In addition, the program incorporates STEM-related activities this year, including robot demonstrations and hands-on experiences. These activities offer students, particularly those from underserved areas exposure to technology and help broaden their perspectives on future learning opportunities. A dedicated career guidance booth was also set up at the event, where educators provided advice on academic pathways and future planning, offering students valuable reference points for their next steps.

In terms of scholarship allocation, the program adopts a balanced approach across different education stages. In Da Nang, 100 primary and secondary school students each receive VND 1 million, while 40 high school students are awarded special scholarships of VND 12 million each to support their transition to higher education. In Ho Chi Minh City, the program includes 140 primary and secondary school students, each receiving VND 1 million, ensuring that resources address both foundational education and continued academic progression.

Keng Yang Lin, General Manager of Cathay United Bank, stated: "Through the Elevated Tree Program, we aim not only to provide financial assistance, but also to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence required for sustainable growth. This initiative reflects our enduring commitment to supporting local communities and nurturing Vietnam's future talent."

Truong Tinh Ha, Principal of Lawrence S. Ting School, added: "Leveraging our educational expertise, we are honored to partner with CUBHCM in delivering impactful initiatives such as the Elevated Tree Program. This collaboration also offers valuable opportunities for our students to engage in community service and foster a strong capability of socially responsibility leadership."

Over the years, the Elevated Tree Program has evolved from a scholarship-focused initiative into a comprehensive platform that integrates learning support and skills development, while working closely with local schools and communities to strengthen its role in supporting Vietnam's education ecosystem. Guided by the belief that education is fundamental to sustainable development, CUBHCM prioritizes long-term engagement over one-time contributions, aiming through sustained efforts to create lasting and meaningful impact by empowering students and supporting broader community development.

SOURCE Cathay United Bank