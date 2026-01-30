Cathay United Bank Backs Marco Polo Marine With TWD 4.67 Billion Financing to Construct Advanced Oceanographic Research Vessel

Cross-border financial success highlights Cathay United Bank as a trusted financial partner

TAIPEI, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank hit the spotlight once again, partnering with Enterprise Singapore to provide a long-tenor guarantee facility of up to six years to Marco Polo Shipyard Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Marco Polo Marine Ltd., a Singapore-based company specializing in maritime logistics. This TWD 4.67 billion collaboration supports the construction of a highly specialized oceanographic research vessel (ORV) for Taiwan's National Academy of Marine Research (NAMR). In addition to showcasing the Bank's expertise in creating financing frameworks, this project demonstrates how cross-border financial services can drive overseas business expansion.

Cathay United Bank hit the spotlight once again for its cross-border financial services, with its Singapore Branch providing a long-tenor guarantee facility of up to six years to a subsidiary of Marco Polo Marine Ltd. This TWD 4.67 billion collaboration supports the construction of a highly specialized oceanographic research vessel, and showcases the Bank’s strengths and expertise in cross-border finance planning.

Cathay United Bank is dedicated to providing comprehensive cross-border financial solutions to businesses worldwide. The NAMR's need for a highly specialized ORV poses a significant challenge to the financial flexibility and fund allocation capabilities of corporations due to the long construction time and high-performance requirements involved. Therefore, stringent risk management measures were incorporated into the guarantee facility structure for Marco Polo Pte. Ltd. to ease the pressure associated with fulfilling contractual obligations and to enhance operational efficiency. The Bank is profoundly grateful for the unwavering support from Enterprise Singapore, which exemplifies how public-private sector collaboration can elevate the success of Singaporean corporations in major regional projects.

The project calls for the construction of a 4,000 gross tonne ORV equipped with advanced green and energy-efficient technologies that are certified for underwater noise notation (UWN), minimizing its impact on the maritime ecosystem. Furthermore, the ORV will be outfitted with battery energy storage systems and waste heat recovery units to boost energy efficiency, thereby minimizing its environmental impact by reducing heat pollution and carbon emissions. By expanding the marine science capacity of the region, Cathay United Bank aspires to amplify the sustainable development of the blue economy[1].

This marks the first collaboration between Marco Polo Marine Ltd. and Cathay United Bank. With the support of Enterprise Singapore, Marco Polo Marine Ltd. will be able to construct and deliver a highly specialized and sophisticated vessel backed by financial guarantees. Such support not only enhances a corporation's ability to undertake major contracts but also enables it to achieve stable, long-term growth.

Cathay United Bank has long focused on the ASEAN market and built a strong international presence, with over 67 business locations spanning 11 regions. The Bank operates branches and representative offices in nine countries, including Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia, establishing itself as the prominent Taiwanese bank in the ASEAN market. With the constant evolution of global trade, the need for increasingly complex and resilient cross-border financial services continues to grow. Providing funds alone is no longer sufficient; instead, the ability to flexibly employ resources and financial strategies to great effect is essential to empower businesses to grow and thrive. Moving forward, the Bank will continue to strengthen its international presence, with a focus on delivering comprehensive financial services, including customized cross-border loans and structured financing, to maritime, energy, and major infrastructure projects, thereby establishing itself as a reliable, longstanding financial partner for businesses.

[1] "Blue economy" refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem, emphasizing the balance between economic development and ecosystem conservation.

SOURCE Cathay United Bank