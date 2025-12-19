Cathay United Bank Partners with Macquarie Asset Management to Introduce Private Infrastructure Investments to HNW Clients

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the global economic landscape at an unprecedented pace. Fueling this transformation is an ever-growing demand for electricity, which has accelerated innovation across global energy transition and infrastructure development. Recognizing this critical shift, Cathay United Bank announced that it would be collaborating with Macquarie Asset Management—one of the world's largest infrastructure asset managers—to introduce private infrastructure investment solutions. This collaboration will focus on areas such as renewable energy, power-grid upgrades, energy-storage systems, and circular-economy infrastructure, enabling HNW clients to seize emerging opportunities driven by the AI era.

To advance global energy transition among high-net-worth clients, Cathay United Bank is collaborating with Macquarie Asset Management to promote private infrastructure investments. (Picture provided by Cathay United Bank)

Robert Fuh, CEO of Cathay United Bank Private Banking, stated, "In today's world, megatrends such as AI are driving global economic transformation and reshaping investment dynamics. Recognizing that infrastructure is the backbone of economic activity and that sustainable investing is a long-term structural shift, we aim to provide our HNW clients with international energy transition and infrastructure development opportunities through world-class private infrastructure investment strategies—delivered professionally and in full compliance. Through such efforts, we strive to create a positive momentum in financial and industry sustainability, fostering long-term values for both individuals and society".

In recent years, Cathay United Bank has built a comprehensive alternatives platform spanning private equity, private credit, private real estate, and hedge-fund strategies. Private infrastructure investments—characterized by inflation-resilient features and stable cash flows—have also become increasingly popular among investors seeking both diversification and steady performance amidst global uncertainty and inflation.

Macquarie Asset Management, a prominent leader in renewable energy, has accumulated extensive global experience over the decades. As of September 2025, Macquarie Asset Management oversaw approximately USD 634.1 billion in global assets under management, including USD 209.9 billion in infrastructure assets. Through this partnership, Cathay United Bank not only seeks to provide clients with greater access to global private infrastructure investments, but also demonstrate its unwavering commitment to financial internationalization and innovation in sustainable investment.

Looking ahead, guided by Cathay Financial Holdings' developing strategy of asset management, Cathay United Bank will continue to refine its private-banking wealth-management services. By collaborating with leading domestic and international institutions to create sustainable investment opportunities with long-term growth potential, we aspire to enhance the Bank's international connectivity and competitiveness as a leading regional financial institution.

