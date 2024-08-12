Cathay United Bank Fulfills CSR by Organizing Intergenerational Dining Event

TAIPEI, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Answering the Cathay Group's call for social empowerment, Cathay United Bank Chairman Andrew Kuo recently led the Bank's Singapore Branch in its first-ever partnership with HUG Community Services[1], a non-profit social service agency in Singapore, in hosting an intergenerational dining event at a retirement home. Chairman Andrew Kuo was accompanied by members of the Singapore Branch and representatives from five Taiwanese businesses in Singapore, providing both food and comfort to senior citizens and demonstrating that kindness and compassion knows no borders.

Fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities, Cathay United Bank Chairman Andrew Kuo (second row, fourth from right) recently led Singapore Branch in its first-ever partnership with HUG Community Services and Taiwanese businesses. Together, they jointly organized an intergenerational dining event at a retirement home, providing food and comfort to senior citizens.

Chairman Andrew Kuo stated, "Cathay United Bank is fully committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR). By developing diverse charity action plans that promote the well-being of senior citizens and marginalized communities, we aspire to create an inclusive and equal society for all to live in peace and harmony. Working hand in hand with governments, social welfare groups, and corporate partners, we hope to leverage our financial impact to establish a resilient social security network, thereby enhancing our charitable impact beyond borders".

According to the UN's World Population Ageing report, over 15% of Singapore's population is over the age of 65. This indicates that, as a rapidly aging nation, establishing age-friendly communities has become increasingly important. Thus, the Bank's Singapore Branch teamed up with HUG Community Services, a non-profit charity organization that has long devoted itself to marginalized communities in Singapore, in planning an intergenerational dining event. Winfield Wong, head of the Singapore Branch remarked, "Singapore Branch has consistently followed social and environmental issues. Today's event marks our first time inviting Taiwanese businesses to participate in a charity event for senior citizens, where we aspire to establish a more inclusive, safe, and sustainable society. It is our sincerest hope that today's event may serve to inspire others to continue this cycle of generosity".

In addition to nearly 40 volunteers from Cathay United Bank, 24 members from Taiwanese businesses in Singapore also volunteered as well. This event received widespread recognition, with the Taipei Business Association In Singapore, Evergreen Marine, and Chunghwa Telecom Singapore also participating. During the event, they provided senior citizens with delicious hand-made spring rolls and even generously distributed 200 gift bags filled with daily necessities. By offering relief for families in need, Cathay United Bank aims to lead Taiwanese businesses in making a positive impact on the world.

[1] HUG Community Services is a charity registered organization and has been established in Singapore for over 10 years, and is dedicated to providing relief to Singapore's youth, senior citizens, and marginalized communities. HUG Community Services aims to help individuals discover their potential and boost their confidence, providing everyone with the opportunity for social inclusion.

