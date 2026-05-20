Cathay United Bank Joins the Green Investments Partnership as the First Taiwanese Banking Partner

A partnership with Pentagreen Capital and global partners in supporting Asia's green transition

TAIPEI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank ("CUB") announced on May 20 its participation in the second close of the Green Investments Partnership ("GIP"), a blended finance initiative managed by Pentagreen Capital. As the first Taiwanese bank to join the GIP, CUB has committed credit facilities to support global developers undertaking green investment projects. The initiative secured US$510 million at its first close and, following commitments from CUB and other investors, total committed capital is expected to reach US$800 million.

CUB, the first Taiwanese bank to partner with the GIP, participated in the second close of the blended finance program managed by Pentagreen Capital.

The GIP operates under the Financing Asia's Transition Partnership ("FAST-P"), an initiative launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS"). Managed by Pentagreen Capital — a sustainable infrastructure debt financing platform jointly established by HSBC and Temasek — the program aims to accelerate the development of sustainable infrastructure across Asia through innovative financing structures, helping to narrow the green financing gap in developing economies. CUB's participation highlights the growing role of Taiwan's financial sector in international sustainable finance and further strengthens the Bank's presence in global financing markets.

CUB noted that the platform adopts a blended finance structure designed to offer diversified investment and financing solutions. The structure is intended to attract a broad range of participants, including financial institutions, government agencies, and state-owned enterprises, to jointly support green infrastructure projects in Southeast and South Asia. The first close of the GIP received strong backing from institutions including the International Finance Corporation ("IFC"), Export Finance Australia, and British International Investment.

As a financial institution with a longstanding commitment to advancing sustainable finance across Asia, CUB is delighted to be invited to participate in the program. Its financing commitment will support global developers in pursuing green investments and sustainable infrastructure opportunities.

Michael Wen, Executive Vice President at Cathay United Bank said, "Cathay United Bank has long been deeply engaged in sustainable finance and has continued to deepen its domestic and overseas presence. We are pleased to work with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Temasek and HSBC on the second close of GIP, marking Cathay United Bank's participation in this important blended finance platform as the inaugural Taiwanese bank. This milestone underscores Cathay United Bank's role in supporting international sustainable finance cooperation, while advancing our expansion across the Asia Pacific region and contributing our experience in sustainability."

Cathay United Bank has established a strong international network with more than 67 business locations across 11 markets. The Bank continues to deepen its long-term commitment to the ASEAN region through branches and representative offices in Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia, as well as other key markets including China and Hong Kong, supporting the region's dynamic economic growth.

With extensive experience in sustainable finance, CUB arranged Taiwan's first solar power project financing, participated in the country's first offshore wind syndicated loan, supported the financing of one of Vietnam's largest onshore wind power projects, and completed the first sustainability-linked loan in the Philippine financial market.

Looking ahead, Cathay United Bank will continue to strengthen its international footprint and expand its capabilities in cross-border lending, structured finance, and project finance, providing comprehensive financial solutions that support businesses in achieving sustainable growth.

SOURCE Cathay United Bank