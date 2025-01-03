Cathay United Bank Launches First "Taiwan Premium Health Check-Up & Accommodation" Package for Affluent Cambodian Customers
03 Jan, 2025, 11:00 CST
TAIPEI, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With over a decade of experience in developing the Cambodian market, Cathay United Bank has recently expanded its corporate and consumer banking services in Cambodia, aligning with the Cathay Financial Holdings' strategic development goals. To enhance services for its affluent credit and debit cardholders, Cathay United Bank Cambodia (CUBC) has partnered with Visa, a leading payment technology company, in a first-ever collaboration. This collaboration features the Cathay Healthcare Management Dun-Nan Center and the Madison Taipei Hotel—a boutique hotel under Cathay Hospitality Management—offering Cambodian cardholders access to professional medical services in Taiwan, along with a luxurious and relaxing experience through its premium health check package. This package is available from now until December 15, 2025.
CUBC President Kevin Yeh emphasized that Cathay United Bank has over a decade of experience in Cambodia's credit card industry and was the first bank in the country to issue the Visa Infinite Card. From 2023 to the present, the top 2% of cardholders have contributed an impressive 45% of CUBC's total card transaction volume.
The demand for premium medical services among high-end Cambodian customers has grown significantly in recent years, with many opting to travel overseas for medical treatments and health checks each year. Popular destinations include Thailand, Singapore, and Taiwan. According to the 2024 edition of the CEOWORLD Magazine Health Care Index, Taiwan has been ranked as the country with the world's best healthcare system. To cater to its high-end customers, CUBC has leveraged the Cathay Group's healthcare and hospitality resources to offer a luxurious healthcare holiday. In addition to premium health checks, customers will enjoy dedicated services such as a personal butler at Madison Taipei Hotel, chauffeur service, etc., offering them an opportunity to experience the timeless charm of Taiwan.
CUBC Visa Infinite cardholders who book the premium health check package are eligible for a 3% rebate on transactions made at department stores or restaurants in Taiwan until May 31, 2025. Furthermore, they can redeem 100% of their CashPoint for health checks and accommodation expenses until December 31, 2025. With CUBC's Visa Infinite card, customers can enjoy exclusive, upscale services in style.
Table: CUBC Premium Health Check in Taiwan Package (12/16/2024-12/15/2025). Please refer to the official website: www.cathaybk.com.kh/personal/card-promotions
