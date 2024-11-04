Cathay United Bank Scores 3 Awards at World's Best Digital Bank Awards for 2024

TAIPEI, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank has long dedicated itself to the advancement of both domestic and overseas markets, constantly innovating to provide customers with convenient and secure financial services through its customer-centric approach. Global Finance, a respected publication in international finance, recognized the Bank's outstanding achievements in its World's Best Digital Bank Awards for 2024, awarding it the "Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks - Taiwan", "Best User Experience (UX) Design - Taiwan", and "Best Consumer Digital Banks in Asia - Cambodia" awards.

Cathay United Bank was awarded 3 awards by Global Finance for its digital advancements, including one for the CUBC mBanking App.

Cathay United Bank has created services that cater to customer needs by leveraging its technological advantage. By adopting a development strategy centered around cloud technology, the Bank refined its cloud governance framework and architecture to establish personalized services. Thanks to this strategy, the Bank successfully created a smart financial ecosystem focused on multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, and data development, aiming to advance governance planning, cloud applications, technology architecture, and talent training. By providing customers with an effective and digitally resilient service, the Bank was awarded the "Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks - Taiwan" award.

Yet, Cathay United Bank's success goes beyond the borders of Taiwan. Cathay United Bank (Cambodia), a subsidiary in Cambodia, broke new ground by becoming the first bank to offer digital accounts in Cambodia with the launch of the CUBC mBanking App, which is also connected to the popular Cambodian mobile payment service, Bakong. As of now, the App includes multiple features such as streamlined KHR/USD digital account setup, cardless deposits/withdrawals, cross-border transfers across platforms, and support for the KHQR retail payment service. Such efforts have transcended the digital finance experience of Cambodian customers, earning the Bank the "Best User Experience (UX) Design - Taiwan" and "Best Consumer Digital Banks in Asia - Cambodia" awards.

With its keen market observations and pioneering digital technology, Cathay United Bank distinguished itself at the World's Best Digital Bank Awards for 2024 with its innovation. Looking towards the future, the Bank will persist in creating a customer-centric service, aspiring to become the most prominent Taiwanese bank in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE Cathay United Bank