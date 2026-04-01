CAYIN Technology at Touch Taiwan 2026 AI Content Creation × E-Paper Sustainability × Taiwan-Built Security

TAIPEI, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI and sustainability reshape global industries, digital signage has evolved into a frontline business communication tool — and a growing cybersecurity target. CAYIN Technology brings 20 years of Taiwan-based R&D to Touch Taiwan 2026 (April 8–10, Booth N1019, Nangang Hall 1, 4F) with three breakthrough solutions.

Security as Core DNA 100% Taiwan-developed — from OS to application layer — with no outsourced black boxes. A dedicated Linux architecture blocks malware intrusion, while built-in encryption, firewall, IP access controls, and on-premise CMS deployment keep data sovereignty intact. Proven across government, healthcare, education, and critical infrastructure deployments.

AI-Powered Content Creation The new AI-enabled SMP Player eliminates creative bottlenecks: text-to-image generation, auto-captioning from photos, and one-click multilingual localization. All processes run within CAYIN's secure architecture — fast updates, zero compromise.

E-Paper Sustainability Solutions CAYIN's e-Paper solution consumes a fraction of traditional display energy, remains readable in direct sunlight, and integrates with CMS for remote scheduling and monitoring. Ideal for smart classrooms, electronic shelf labels, hospital wayfinding, and public information displays.

We welcome brand owners, system integrators, retailers, educators, healthcare providers, and government agencies.

Location: April 8–10, 2026 | Booth N1019, Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4F

SOURCE CAYIN Technology