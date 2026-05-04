See What 20 Years of Digital Signage Expertise Looks Like, Live at COMPUTEX 2026

CAYIN Technology Brings Its Full Enterprise Signage Portfolio to Booth P1202b, Where Real Deployments Begin

TAIPEI, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does enterprise-grade digital signage look like in practice, across retail floors, hospital lobbies, corporate campuses, and transit hubs? At COMPUTEX 2026, CAYIN Technology invites you to find out firsthand. Visit Booth P1202b, Hall 2, 1F, Nangang Exhibition Center, June 2-5, and experience content management platforms and industrial-grade hardware that have been deployed across more than 100 countries worldwide.

Digital Signage Is No Longer Optional. It Is a Business Driver

CAYIN Technology showcases its digital signage expertise at COMPUTEX 2026, Booth P1202b, highlighting its enterprise-grade solutions for retail, healthcare, corporate, and transportation environments.

The most forward-thinking organizations are not just displaying content. They are using digital signage as an active tool for revenue growth, operational efficiency, and brand consistency. The results are measurable:

Retail & F&B: Capture attention at the point of decision with real-time promotions and dynamic menus. Reduce campaign turnaround from days to minutes, and cut recurring print costs entirely.





Capture attention at the point of decision with real-time promotions and dynamic menus. Reduce campaign turnaround from days to minutes, and cut recurring print costs entirely. Corporate & Office: Replace outdated bulletin boards with live announcements, meeting room displays, and wayfinding that adapt to your organization in real time.





Replace outdated bulletin boards with live announcements, meeting room displays, and wayfinding that adapt to your organization in real time. Hospitality: Create arrival moments that guests remember, with lobby displays, event schedules, and personalized welcome messages that set your property apart.

Healthcare: Ease patient anxiety with clear queue displays, directional guidance, and timely health information. Fewer questions at reception. Smoother patient flow.

Transportation & Public Spaces: Keep passengers informed with live schedules, platform changes, and emergency alerts, reducing confusion and improving service perception.



Keep passengers informed with live schedules, platform changes, and emergency alerts, reducing confusion and improving service perception. Education: Connect students, faculty, and visitors to what matters, from campus news and event boards to lecture hall displays and emergency notifications.

Three Solutions, One Trusted Platform, Built for Your Business

CAYIN's COMPUTEX 2026 lineup addresses the full spectrum of enterprise deployment needs, from high-demand industrial environments to sustainability-driven organizations:

Robustie Solution: Built Tough. Built to Last.

When downtime is not an option, Robustie Solution delivers. Combining industrial-grade CAYIN hardware with CMS-SE, our enterprise content management server, Robustie is engineered for continuous, high-reliability operation across large, multi-site deployments. Centralized management. Consistent performance. No compromises.



When downtime is not an option, Robustie Solution delivers. Combining industrial-grade CAYIN hardware with CMS-SE, our enterprise content management server, Robustie is engineered for continuous, high-reliability operation across large, multi-site deployments. Centralized management. Consistent performance. No compromises. Flexie Solution: Your Infrastructure. Your Control.

Organizations that demand full data sovereignty choose Flexie. Powered by CMS-WS, this self-hosted platform streams content directly from your own hardware to any connected device, browser-based, flexible, and built to meet the most stringent IT security and compliance requirements. Flexie puts you in complete control of your signage network.



Organizations that demand full data sovereignty choose Flexie. Powered by CMS-WS, this self-hosted platform streams content directly from your own hardware to any connected device, browser-based, flexible, and built to meet the most stringent IT security and compliance requirements. Flexie puts you in complete control of your signage network. E-Paper Solution: Smarter Signage for a Greener Business.

As ESG commitments move from boardroom pledges to daily operational decisions, E-Paper Solution offers a tangible, measurable path forward. Leveraging e-paper display technology, this ultra-low-power signage platform dramatically reduces energy consumption without sacrificing readability. For organizations serious about reducing their environmental footprint, in retail, logistics, or smart buildings, E-Paper is the signage investment that delivers for your business and your sustainability targets simultaneously.

Your Next Signage Project Starts at Booth P1202b

No two deployments are the same. Whether you are planning your first digital signage rollout, scaling an existing network, or replacing a system that has not delivered, CAYIN's sales team is at the booth, ready to listen, advise, and map out what integration could look like for your specific environment.



AV system integrators, distributors, resellers, and enterprise IT decision-makers: bring your project brief, your questions, and your challenges. Leave with a clear picture of how CAYIN digital signage fits into your business. Live demonstrations, expert consultations, and real answers, all at Booth P1202b.

Exhibition Details

Event: COMPUTEX 2026

Dates: June 2-5, 2026

Venue: Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, 1F, Taipei

Booth: P1202b

About CAYIN Technology: The Infrastructure Behind the Screen

Behind every screen that never goes dark, there is a platform built to be trusted. CAYIN Technology has been engineering that platform since 2004. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CAYIN designs and manufactures professional digital signage hardware and software that enterprises in over 100 countries rely on, day in, day out, across retail, hospitality, corporate, healthcare, transportation, and education environments.

Twenty years. One hundred countries. Countless deployments. CAYIN's track record is not a marketing claim. It is the reason global organizations keep choosing CAYIN as their long-term signage infrastructure partner.

SOURCE CAYIN Technology