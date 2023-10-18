CCTV+: Enamored by Jiangxi - Tea Leaf Picking Opera: Exceptional Performances on All Stages

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the ages, from humble stages to grand theaters, and even in the streets, opera artists have ceaselessly explored, interpreted, and unveiled artistic spectacles. Audiences from across the world gather to experience a collective surge of laughter and tears. Their emotions are intertwined by the resonance of the very words spoken on stage. A single passage evokes a myriad of emotions, ranging from frustration to solace.

The people of Gannan (southern Jiangxi) may be able to ignore many wonderful plays in the world, but they can't turn a blind eye to one of them: the Gannan Tea Leaf Picking Opera.

With a rich history spanning over three centuries, the Gannan Tea Leaf Picking Opera stands as a remarkable manifestation of Hakka art. Its lyrical beauty and vibrant spirit make sense, while its relaxing narratives mirror everyday life. The opera's language exudes wit and humor, akin to a friend talking neighborhood gossip. Through its simplicity and heartfelt expressions, it deeply resonates with the audience.

Today, the Gannan Tea Leaf Picking Opera embraces innovation while upholding its cherished legacy, ensuring harmonious coexistence between tradition and progress. Indeed, while the Gannan Tea Leaf Picking Opera may be relatively unknown beyond its local sphere, its cultural significance is profound, deserving a grand stage to showcase the brilliant Hakka culture. Moreover, beyond its grand performances on momentous occasions, the essence of this art lies in its ability to entertain the local people, showing Gannan lifestyles with "authentic" Gannan dialect.

