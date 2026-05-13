CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 Strengthens Enterprise Security Amid the Evolving AI Threat Landscape

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today reinforced its commitment to helping enterprises combat sophisticated AI-driven cyber threats through Cloud Security 2.0, its unified Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform.

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the cybersecurity landscape, threat actors are leveraging automation and advanced attack techniques to launch faster, more evasive, and increasingly complex cyberattacks. This rapid evolution is placing mounting pressure on enterprises to modernize security architectures while maintaining operational efficiency and seamless digital experiences.

Designed to address these emerging challenges, Cloud Security 2.0 empowers enterprises with adaptive, edge-based protection through an integrated WAAP platform built to strengthen resilience against modern cyber threats.

Key benefits include:

Adaptive Security — Reduces operational overhead associated with manual policy tuning while improving detection accuracy through continuously optimized protections that adapt to evolving threat behavior.

AI-Powered Detection — Fight AI-driven threats with AI. Detect and mitigate evolving threats with AI that analyzes traffic patterns in real time, powered by continuously updated global threat intelligence.

Security at the Edge — Apply real-time protection across a global edge network to mitigate threats closer to users and maintain performance, availability, and reliable digital experiences during attacks.

Unified WAAP Protection — Streamline web application and API security through a unified platform that integrates DDoS mitigation, Web Application Firewall (WAF), bot management, and API security.

24/7 Expert Support — Access 24/7 professional support for continuous monitoring, threat investigation, rapid incident response, and more.

Unified Visibility — Improve operational visibility through a centralized management console with real-time alerts, granular policy controls, unified monitoring, etc.

"As AI changes how cyberattacks are executed and scaled, enterprises need security strategies that can adapt just as quickly," said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks. "With Cloud Security 2.0, our customers can leverage CDNetworks' proven security technologies to better equipped to respond to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats."

For more information about CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0, visit here.

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 3,000 global Points of Presence and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, edge computing, zero-trust security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation.

To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CDNetworks