Cebu gets a bold new beat as Radisson RED makes its Philippine debut

CEBU, Philippines and BRUSSELS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu's hospitality scene is about to get louder, brighter and far more playful. Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue has officially opened at Astra Centre, a dynamic mixed-use destination with a lifestyle shopping mall at its core, marking the first Radisson RED hotel in the Philippines. With 144 stylish rooms, statement-making design and a social-first energy, the hotel introduces a vibrant new stay for travellers who like their experiences expressive, connected and full of personality.

As the inaugural Radisson RED in the Philippines, the hotel represents a significant milestone in Radisson Hotel Group's regional growth strategy, expanding the Group's lifestyle portfolio in key high-potential markets.

"Bringing Radisson RED to the Philippines is an exciting milestone for our business in South East Asia Pacific," said Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa & South East Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group. "Cebu is a fast-evolving, culturally rich destination with a strong mix of business and leisure demand. Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue introduces a bold, social and tech-driven hospitality concept that resonates perfectly with today's modern travellers and signals our confidence in the Philippines as a strategic growth market."

Location

Situated within the modern mixed-use Astra Centre in Mandaue City, Radisson RED Cebu places guests at the centre of Cebu's creative and commercial pulse. The hotel offers convenient access to Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Oakridge Business Park, Cebu IT Park, and Cebu Business Park, while lifestyle hotspots, retail outlets, and dining destinations are all within easy reach.

For explorers, iconic landmarks including Magellan's Cross, Fort San Pedro, Pari-an, the Cebu Taoist Temple, Tops, and the Temple of Leah enrich every visit, positioning the hotel as a compelling base for both business travellers and urban adventurers.

Design

Radisson RED Cebu breaks away from traditional hospitality norms with contemporary, art-inspired interiors and tech-savvy features designed for the modern traveller. The hotel's vibrant social spaces are intentionally crafted to spark creativity, encourage connection, and deliver a stay that feels anything but conventional.

From expressive design details to flexible communal areas, the hotel reflects the RED brand's edgy, youthful spirit while creating an environment that feels welcoming and energetic.

Accommodation

The hotel features 144 stylish guest rooms and suites that are bright, spacious and full of character. Accommodation categories include Superior and Deluxe Rooms, Family Rooms, as well as Junior Suites and Executive Suites, offering flexibility for business travellers, families and guests seeking elevated comfort.

Designed to make every stay pop, each room blends sleek comfort with playful touches that reflect the unmistakable RED spirit.

Every room includes:

High-speed Wi-Fi

TVs with mirror casting

Nespresso coffee machines

Smart tech amenities

The brand's signature vintage rotary phone for a retro-cool vibe

The result is a stay that strikes the perfect balance between style, comfort and functionality, whether guests are in Cebu for work, play or a bit of both.

Dining & Social Spaces

Dining at Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue is designed to be social, flexible, and full of personality.

OUIBar serves as the hotel's lively social hub, offering creative cocktails inspired by local flavors alongside casual comfort food ideal for sharing. With its bold atmosphere and expressive design, it's the perfect setting for spontaneous gatherings and relaxed evenings.

RED Deli Bar provides a 24-hour grab-and-go option, catering to guests who value flexibility and convenience in a vibrant, modern environment.

The RED Deck, the hotel's pool bar, offers al fresco seating beside the outdoor pool, serving refreshing signature cocktails and international bites. The space transforms into a buzzing social venue during events, capturing the hotel's playful and energetic character.

Wellness & Amenities

The hotel's Spa offers a tranquil escape with signature treatments inspired by local traditions and natural ingredients, designed to promote relaxation and rejuvenation. A state-of-the-art Fitness Centre equipped with modern cardio and strength training machines supports guests in maintaining their active routines while traveling.

The outdoor pool area, adjacent to the Fitness Centre, functions as both a relaxing retreat and a dynamic social space, reflecting the brand's ability to blend lifestyle, leisure, and energy.

Meetings & Events

The stylish meetings and events spaces boats modern technology, customizable layouts, and a vibrant atmosphere. Ideal for corporate meetings, brainstorming sessions, product launches, and social gatherings, the spaces bring a fresh and creative approach to Cebu's events scene.

"With Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue, we're introducing a new kind of hospitality experience to the Philippines," said Prakash Ganesan, General Manager of Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue. "Bold design, vibrant social spaces and a playful spirit define this hotel. From the beats to the bites, this is where guests can plug into the pulse of Cebu and experience the city in a whole new way."

As the first Radisson RED hotel in the Philippines, Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue signals a confident new chapter for lifestyle hospitality in the market, inviting guests to check in, stand out, and experience Cebu through a bold new lens.

For bookings and hotel details, visit Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue on RadissonHotels.com.

Download high-resolution images of Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue.

FACT BOX

Field Details Hotel name Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue Brand Radisson Red Opening date April 22, 2026 Address Astra Centre, A.S. Fortuna Street, Mandaue City, Cebu 6014, Philippines Location Cebu, Philippines Nearest airport(s) Mactan Cebu International Airport Category (Upper) upscale Rooms 144 rooms and suites Dining & Bars 3 dining outlets – OUIBar+KTCHN, RED Deli and RED Deck Pool Bar Wellness & Leisure 24/7 fitness center, Yoga room, Swimming Pool and Spa Meetings 4 meeting rooms – The Studio, RED Room, The Hive and The Loft Best for Best for travelers who want to stay, work, play, and connect in one bold destination Key features First Radisson RED hotel in the Philippines; bold, art-inspired interiors; social spaces designed for connection, work, and play Booking URL Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue on RadissonHotels.com Media assets Download high-res images of Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating across EMEA and APAC with more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in over 100 countries.

Guided by its brand promise, Every Moment Matters, the Group brings its signature Yes I Can! service ethos to every guest experience.

Part of Jin Jiang International, the Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson—brought together under the commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 28 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

For more information, visit Radisson Hotel Group on RadissonHotels.com. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | WhatsApp | X

ABOUT RADISSON RED

Radisson RED is Radisson Hotel Group's upper upscale hotel brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. The brand injects new life into hospitality through informal services where anything goes, a vibrant social scene that's waiting to be shared and stylish public spaces with standout design to inspire our guests. Radisson RED hotels are designed to meet the needs of our guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out, switching effortlessly between business and pleasure. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson RED by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson RED operates in EMEA and APAC under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit Radisson RED on RadissonHotels.com. Or connect with Radisson RED on:

LinkedIn | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | WhatsApp | X

SOURCE Radisson Hotel Group