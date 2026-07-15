Radisson Hotel Group highlights strategic growth across Southeast Asia Pacific

BANGKOK and BRUSSELS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the region, Radisson Hotel Group continues to pursue a market-specific development strategy, matching the right brand and operating model to each destination and owner objective. This approach is supporting growth in established gateway cities, major leisure destinations and emerging markets, while strengthening the Group's ability to serve business, leisure, meetings and long-stay demand.

Radisson Blu Resort, Cam Ranh LIME Resort Bohol, a member of Radisson Individuals Premier Radisson RED Auckland

Recent achievements across Vietnam and the Philippines, together with a growing Australasia portfolio and new developments in Thailand and Indonesia, reflect the Group's focus on building a balanced, commercially relevant regional platform.

Ramzy Fenionos, Chief Development Officer, APAC Radisson Hotel Group, commented: "Southeast Asia and the wider Pacific region offer significant long-term growth potential, but success depends on being highly selective and relevant in each market. Owners are looking for brands that respond to changing guest demand, supported by strong commercial capabilities, operational expertise and a flexible approach to development. Our recent openings and signings demonstrate how we are working with both established and new partners to create distinctive hotels and resorts that are right for their destinations and positioned for long-term performance."

Vietnam: expanding in leading city and resort destinations

Vietnam continues to be an important growth market for Radisson Hotel Group, supported by strong demand across leisure, business and experience-led travel. In its latest market update, the Group currently has 14 hotels and more than 3,100 rooms in operation and under development in the country.

Among the most significant recent milestones is the opening of the 352-key Radisson Blu Hotel, Ha Long Bay, bringing the Radisson Blu brand to one of Vietnam's most internationally recognized destinations. Overlooking the iconic limestone karsts and emerald waters of Ha Long Bay, the hotel strengthens the Group's resort and leisure offering in northern Vietnam.

The Group has also signed the 182-key Radisson Hotel Westlake Hanoi, scheduled to open in 2028. Located in Vietnam's capital city, the property will mark an important step in the Group's urban development strategy, offering scenic lake views, approximately 800 square metres of event space and a rooftop bar overlooking West Lake.

These developments complement Radisson Hotel Group's existing presence in destinations including Cam Ranh, Danang, Phu Quoc and Hoi An, reinforcing its ambition to grow across Vietnam's key city and resort markets.

Philippines: building scale through trusted owner partnerships and new brand introductions

In the Philippines, Radisson Hotel Group continues to build on a strong foundation of owner relationships and an increasingly diverse brand portfolio. The Group's development position comprises eight hotels with 1,559 keys in operation and 17 hotels with 3,762 keys under development, to introduce seven of its ten brands in the country by 2030.

A cornerstone of this growth has been the Group's longstanding partnership with SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC), which has supported the growth of the Park Inn by Radisson brand and forms part of a shared ambition to reach 20 hotels by 2028.

The country has also marked the debut of two new hotels: LIME Resort Bohol, a member of Radisson Individuals Premier, the first Individuals Premier property in APAC, and Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue, which introduces Radisson Hotel Group's bold lifestyle brand to the Philippines.

Located on the vibrant island of Bohol, LIME Resort Bohol is an all-villa beachfront resort offering an elevated island escape that blends modern luxury with tropical charm. Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue, located within Astra Centre, brings a fresh lifestyle hospitality experience to Cebu with 144 keys, art-inspired interiors, vibrant social spaces, creative dining, meeting facilities, an outdoor pool, and a 24-hour fitness centre.

The Group's Philippine pipeline further demonstrates the breadth of development opportunities across the market, with key projects including Radisson and Park Inn by Radisson SM Mall of Asia, a 500-key dual-branded hotel in the Mall of Asia Complex, one of Metro Manila's most prominent commercial and lifestyle districts; Radisson RED Mactan Cebu Resort, a 138-key lifestyle beachfront resort on the shores of Mactan Island, Cebu; Fridays Boracay, A Radisson Collection Resort, a 110-key luxury lifestyle resort on Boracay's White Beach in Station 1, set to introduce the Radisson Collection brand to one of the country's most exclusive beachfront settings; Radisson Crown Regency Grand Paradise Resort Bohol, a 558-key resort development in Panglao planned with extensive leisure facilities and a major convention centre to support events and international group demand; and Radisson Blu Hotel and Residences Cagayan de Oro, developed in partnership with AppleOne Group, featuring 340 hotel rooms and 377 branded residences in North Mindanao's key business hub.

Together, these projects reflect Radisson Hotel Group's ability to grow across a diverse range of segments, from lifestyle and luxury beachfront resorts to urban, mixed-use, and branded residential developments, while supporting the Philippines' continued growth as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic hospitality markets.

Australasia: broadening the portfolio across city and island destinations

Radisson Hotel Group is also accelerating its growth across Australasia through a series of openings, signings and repositioning projects in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Samoa.

In Australia, Radisson Individuals is set to strengthen the Group's presence in key urban markets. The 58-room The Merchant Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, marks the brand's Brisbane debut. In Melbourne, the 74-key Canterbury International Hotel Melbourne, a member of Radisson Individuals, will bring the affiliation brand to Victoria's capital, complementing Park Inn by Radisson Melbourne Carlton.

New Zealand has become an important lifestyle growth market for the Group. The recently opened 322-key Radisson RED Auckland introduces the brand to the country with a design-led hotel in the city's Arts District, including creative social spaces and a rooftop lounge. It will be followed by Radisson RED Hotel Queenstown, a 221-key newly built lifestyle hotel scheduled to open in late 2028, with a rooftop bar overlooking the surrounding mountains and Lake Wakatipu.

In Fiji, the existing Radisson Blu Resort, Fiji Denarau Island will be complemented by two new resorts. Radisson Blu Mirage Resort, Fiji Naisoso Island is scheduled to open in 2027, while the 160-key Mana Island Resort & Spa Fiji, a member of Radisson Individuals, will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment and repositioning before welcoming guests under the brand in late 2027.

The Group is also entering Samoa through the signing of the 117-key Return to Paradise Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals, located on Paradise Beach in Lefaga. The resort will be refurbished to align with Radisson Hotel Group's international standards while preserving its authentic Samoan identity.

New opportunities in Thailand and Indonesia

In Thailand, Radisson Blu Resort, Phuket Mai Khao and Radisson Resort, Layan Phuket are now open, strengthening the Group's presence in the country, while the 118-key Radisson Serviced Apartments Rawai Phuket is scheduled to open in 2029, meeting demand for extended-stay accommodation in one of the region's most popular island destinations

In Indonesia, the Group has signed ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals, which is expected to introduce 116 serviced apartments to Bali's popular Canggu district from 2027.

A growing and diversified portfolio

Across Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group now has 89 hotels and more than 17000 rooms in operation and under development. This growing regional portfolio spans key gateway cities, established and emerging resort destinations, island markets and mixed-use development.

To learn more about Radisson Hotel Group, please visit https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/corporate/development-opportunities

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ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,620 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 29 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

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