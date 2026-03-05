Cebu Pacific Celebrates 30 Years with Month-Long Anniversary Deals

MANILA, Philippines, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines' leading carrier, is celebrating 30 years of making air travel accessible with month-long anniversary deals, kicking off with one of its biggest international seat sales of the year at Your Happy Lowest Fares.

From March 5 – 11, guests from Hong Kong can book flights to the Philippines for as low as HKD 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

The travel period runs from November 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027, allowing travelers to plan their vacations ahead of time and score the best deals.

CEB operates flights from Hong Kong to its major hubs—Manila, Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao—giving travelers the most gateways to find their happy in the Philippines.

Once in the Philippines, travelers can connect via any CEB hub to Boracay, famous for its powdery white sand beaches, sunset views, and exciting water adventures.

Guests can also visit Bacolod — known as the "City of Smiles" — to savor its signature chicken inasal, explore local markets, or discover nearby heritage sites.

With the airline's widest domestic network, passengers can easily start their happy travels in Manila or conveniently connect through the airline's other major hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao, for faster inter-island access within the country.

Travelers are encouraged to stay tuned for more offers and exclusive deals from CEB this March as the airline celebrates its 30th Anniversary.

CEB operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Visit www.cebupacificair.com or book directly via the Cebu Pacific app to secure your seats now.

