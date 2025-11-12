Cebu Pacific Rolls Out Super Seat Fest, Fares as Low as HKD 1

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines' leading carrier, invites travelers to unpack their happy travel moments early with its November Super Seat Fest.

Guests from Hong Kong can book flights to Manila, Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, or Davao for as low as HKD 1 one-way base fare (exclusive of fees and surcharges) until November 15. The travel period runs from June 1 to October 31, 2026, making it easier for travelers to explore the different parts of the Philippines.

CEB currently flies from Hong Kong to Manila, Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao — making Hong Kong one of the airline's most connected international gateways into the Philippines. Travelers can easily choose their preferred point of entry and build itineraries that highlight both vibrant city escapes and peaceful island retreats.

Once in the Philippines, visitors can easily fly onward to Puerto Princesa in Palawan — known for its clear waters, surrounding limestone cliffs, and the world-renowned Puerto Princesa Underground River.

With the airline's widest domestic reach, travelers can start their own journey to happiness in the Philippine capital or connect to the airline's other key regional hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, for faster inter-island access within the country.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

