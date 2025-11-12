Cebu Pacific Rolls Out Super Seat Fest, Fares as Low as TWD 1

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines' leading carrier, invites travelers to unpack their happy travel moments early with its November Super Seat Fest.

Guests from Taiwan can book flights to Manila for as low as TWD 1 one-way base fare (exclusive of fees and surcharges) until November 15. The travel period runs from June 1 to October 31, 2026. With visa-free travel to the Philippines, it is now made easier for travelers from Taiwan to explore the Philippines.

From Manila, CEB passengers can connect to 27 other destinations across the country, including the islands of Palawan – Puerto Princesa, El Nido, and Coron. Each island boasts white-sand beaches and activities for all types of travelers.

Just a two-hour drive from Manila, Clark is known for its world-class golf courses, wide array of international cuisine, and luxurious experiences.

With the airline's widest domestic reach, travelers can start their own journey to happiness in the Philippine capital or connect to the airline's other key regional hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, for faster inter-island access within the country.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com.

SOURCE Cebu Pacific Air