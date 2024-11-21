CELEBRATE A VIBRANT FESTIVE SEASON WITH PREMIER RESIDENCES PHU QUOC EMERALD BAY

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, an exciting array of culinary and entertainment activities awaits, promising a lively and stylish year-end retreat.

Nestled on Kem Beach, hailed as one of the world's top 100 most beautiful beaches, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay offers an immersive escape into the pristine landscapes of Phu Quoc. With over 752 accommodations ranging from rooms and suites to apartments, penthouses, and villas - all with panoramic views of crystal-clear emerald waters - the resort showcases breathtaking scenery from sunrise to sunset.

Situated in the lively southern region of the island, the resort provides convenient access to cultural and recreational activities. A short 10-minute drive leads guests to Sunset Town, a burgeoning hub of art, culture, and entertainment. Known as the "Land of Love, Culture, and Art," Sunset Town enchants visitors with thrilling flyboard and jet ski performances, as well as traditional Vietnamese cultural showcases such as the "Dear Vietnam" or "Vietnamese Costume Night" performances. The multi-sensory masterpiece "Kiss of The Sea" and dazzling fireworks displays make for an unforgettable experience.

The festive season at Premier Residences is complemented by an array of unique dining experiences. Start the day with an energizing breakfast buffet at Mercato, a vibrant and colorful restaurant that sets a cheerful tone for your holiday. The "Midday Mingle" lunch buffet at Mercato provides a warm and welcoming setting for families to share a hearty meal and connect with fellow travelers. A highlight of the season is the exclusive dinner buffet at Clubhouse, held on December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Featuring over 50 exquisite Asian-European dishes, with a special focus on uniquely crafted seafood creations, this culinary showcase is sure to impress both the palate and the eyes.

As a cultural and entertainment hub in southern Phu Quoc, the resort offers a wealth of vibrant activities to keep guests energized and inspired. Families can participate in hands-on workshops to create charming souvenirs using recycled materials while learning about the importance of environmental conservation.

The "Foam Pool Party" stands out as a favorite among guests of all ages. Dive into the refreshing waters of the 5,000-square-meter infinity pool and revel in playful foam-filled fun. Kids can capture whimsical photos amidst colorful floats and bubbly backdrops, creating memories to cherish forever.

Meanwhile, the "Beachside Bites" family market provides a delightful highlight of the resort's "Live in Style" journey. Guests can savor delectable light bites and sip on tropical cocktails while enjoying lively DJ performances and breathtaking sunset views. Parents can relax and indulge in the vibrant atmosphere while their little ones frolic by the waves or on the lush green lawns.

At Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, every moment is designed to make guests' year-end holiday unforgettable, with the perfect balance of joy, relaxation, and style.

