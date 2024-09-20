CHONBURI, Thailand, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pattaya invites everyone to get ready! Pattaya Beach is about to heat up again with the biggest and sexiest beach run in Thailand, the "PATTAYA INTERNATIONAL BIKINI BEACH RACE 2024." This year, it's back to creating an extraordinary, thrilling spectacle with a 5-kilometer run along the cool seaside breeze, amidst the relaxed atmosphere of Pattaya Beach. Adding to the excitement, the participants'll be running alongside national beauty queens from Miss Grand Thailand 2024 and over 100 sexy KOLs and influencers, who will spice up the event and make Pattaya hotter than ever. Moreover, the event will feature an exhilarating concert by the legendary band, ready to fire up the fun and shake the beach with unforgettable energy. Join the 5-kilometer run in front of Central Pattaya Shopping Centre and experience the ultimate excitement on November 2, 2024!

Central Pattaya is set to ignite the fun once again with the sexiest run of the year, the 'PATTAYA INTERNATIONAL BIKINI BEACH RACE 2024'

Registration is now open:

Thai participants: https://race.thai.run/bikinirun2024

International participants: https://worldsmarathons.com/zh/marathon/pattaya-bikini-run

Don't miss out on this legendary event at Central Pattaya Mall – spots are limited!

For more updates on Central Pattana, click here: https://www.centralpattana.co.th/th/

#PattayaInternationalBikiniBeachRace2024 #BikiniRun2024 #PattayaBikiniRun #BikiniNightRun #CentralPattaya #PattayaBeach #CentralPattaya

SOURCE CENTRAL PATTANA