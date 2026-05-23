CFTEC, AEOTrade Co-host China-Singapore Digital Trade Roadshow at WCIFIT

CHONGQING, China, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing - Chongqing Qianxin Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Group (CFTEC) and AEOTrade co-hosted a digital cross-border trade roadshow on May 22 during the 8th Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade (WCIFIT), as Chongqing seeks to expand digital trade links with Singapore and global markets.

Scene from the China-Singapore Digital Trade Roadshow at WCIFIT

Supporting organizations included Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority, or IMDA, the Chongqing Liangjiang New Area government, COSCO Shipping Logistics Supply Chain, and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's Shanan branch.

The project is based on the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, a bilateral cooperation program linking western China with Singapore in logistics, finance, aviation, and information communications. It also draws on the United Nations Convention on Negotiable Cargo Documents, known as the NCD Convention, and DEPA, the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, a framework covering digital trade and economic cooperation.

At the technical level, the pilot connects AEOTrade's AEOTradeChain platform with TradeTrust, a framework initiated by Singapore's IMDA for digital trade documents. CFTEC's Singapore company serves as the trade ecosystem participant, COSCO Shipping Logistics Supply Chain acts as the logistics partner, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area coordinates supporting resources, and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank provides financial support.

The pilot project focuses on trade digitalization and the implementation of the NCD Convention, showcasing progress in rule alignment, technical interoperability and ecosystem development. Once mature, it is expected to provide early experience for issuing NCD documents in complex road transport scenarios and support broader use of digital trade processes and NCD documents.

CFTEC is one of the project's core operators. The company is a key Chongqing municipal state-owned enterprise with more than 40 years of experience in international trade. It holds multiple business qualifications, including advanced customs AEO certification. Its business covers more than 80 countries and regions.

During WCIFIT, held in Chongqing from May 21 to 24, CFTEC appeared at Booth A04 in Hall N1. The company displayed its "1+3+N" overseas service system, "2+2+N" strategic product system, and the full-cycle service capabilities of its Yumaotong digital trade platform.

During the fair, CFTEC signed cooperation agreements with nine companies, including Zybio and Beijing Huayu Time Culture Media. It also took part in events on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, multinational operations, and Chongqing-ASEAN investment and trade cooperation.

SOURCE iChongqing