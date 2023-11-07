Chairman Peter Chen from Qisda Corporation Recognized as a Master Entrepreneur at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 is pleased to honor Taiwan's outstanding business leaders and enterprises who have played instrumental roles in spearheading Asia's resurgence on the global stage. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The APEA aims to congregate exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Chairman Peter Chen is among the award recipients under the Master Entrepreneur category in the Manufacturing industry. Peter Chen, joined Qisda Corporation (Qisda) — formerly BenQ Corp. — as an R&D engineer, he participated in various new product developments and took on various management roles. His experience in R&D and management made him the ideal candidate to shoulder the responsibility of Qisda's transformation.

Peter Chen emphasizes mutual benefit and win-win outcomes as the most important part of his leadership style while possessing a strong sense of ambition. He believes that 'where there is a will, there is a way'. Consequently, under his leadership, Qisda has not only achieved a turnaround and doubled its profits in the first year but also underwent a significant transformation over a decade. More than half of the company's revenue now comes from highly value-added businesses such as healthcare and smart solutions.

He implemented an alliance-based growth strategy by forming the 'Grand Fleet', positioning Qisda as a platform for integrating group resources and partnering with hidden champions from various sectors. Through the 'Grand Fleet' model, Qisda gathered more than 70 domestic and international companies for mutual growth. This not only propelled Qisda's own digital transformation but also had a significant impact on related industries domestically and internationally.

Furthermore, sustainability is a crucial principle of the company's operations. In 2022, Qisda hosted a suppliers' meeting, collaborating with nearly 400 suppliers with a combined market value of nearly NTD 1 trillion to commit to a 20% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. Under Peter Chen's leadership, Qisda has extended the company's sustainable resources to the 'Grand Fleet' to practice green sustainable value.

Peter Chen's vision for Qisda's for the next five years is to have profit from highly value-added businesses exceed half of total profits by 2027.

Peter Chen believes that truly sustainable operations can only be achieved by leading the company and the entire industry through innovation and value enhancement. He has guided the company's revenue structure to undergo significant changes, with the proportion of highly value-added businesses increasing year by year. In 2022, revenue from highly value-added businesses exceeded half of the total amount, marking Qisda's successful transformation from an electronics product manufacturer to a provider of healthcare and solutions.

In the future, the company will continue to collaborate with hidden champions from various sectors in a 'Grand Fleet' model, dedicated to creating a future of mutual benefit in technology and healthcare. Peter Chen has stated, "Where there is a will, there is a way" and so believes that only continuous innovation and breakthroughs can bring about growth and transformation.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia