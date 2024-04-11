Chance for Singaporeans to sample Suzhou culture

BEIJING, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

"Meet Suzhou in Singapore" Culture Week opened on April 10 at Singapore's Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), which is a signature project for China-Singapore cooperation.

Performers from the Suzhou Kunqu Opera Theater of Jiangsu perform The Peony Pavilion at the opening ceremony. [Photo by Sun Zhiqiang]

The cultural week is organized by the Suzhou Municipal People's Government of Jiangsu, China and the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore. It will run until Tuesday, featuring a variety of cultural activities such as art performances, exhibitions, and a tourism promotional event.

"What underpinned our cooperation in the SIP is close people-to-people ties between Singapore and China," said Jane Lim, Deputy Secretary (Trade) for Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore, at the culture week's opening ceremony.

She added that Singapore and Suzhou will continue to strengthen cooperation in such fields as business and promote communications among young people.

Over the past three decades, the SIP has developed from a wasteland to a leading national-level economic and technological development zone, while it serves as a platform for Suzhou to learn development experience from Singapore, said Jin Jie, director of the publicity department of Suzhou.

"The Suzhou-Singapore collaboration has extended beyond urban planning, infrastructure construction, and high-tech innovation. We have also seen increasing cultural exchanges," Jin said.

The city now is one of the fastest developing regions in China, with strong economic vitality, high-level opening-up, and an advanced manufacturing industry, she added.

Of the scheduled activities, the Kunqu Opera Peony Pavilion (young lovers' edition) will be staged at the Esplanade—Theatres on the Bay on Friday.

Created by the Suzhou Kunqu Opera Theater of Jiangsu and the renowned writer Bai Xianyong, the new version incorporated more modern elements to cater to a younger audience.

Another highlight is the Culinary Culture Week of Suzhou, which will be held at the Shangri-La Singapore and the Orchard Rendezvous Hotel from Wednesday to Tuesday, with a selection of Suzhou specialties and dishes on offer.

In addition, people can visit an interactive display of Suzhou's intangible cultural heritage at the China Cultural Centre on Thursday. The master stone carver Cai Yundi and Shen Delong, founder of the company Suzhou Arts Embroidery, will showcase their techniques and works.

