Changan Group Advances Global Strategy with "1+4+4+5" Framework, Targeting RMB 600 Billion in Revenue by 2030

CHONGQING, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Group sets out Six Major Leaps and five doubling targets, with RMB 600 billion in revenue and 1.5 million overseas sales in its sights for 2030.

Changan Group held its Global Strategy Launch and Global Partner Conference in Chongqing on April 21, 2026, presenting its "1+4+4+5" strategic framework to approximately 700 delegates. The strategy reinforces and advances the Group's Vast Ocean Plan, with a clear ambition: entry into the global automotive top ten and revenue of RMB 600 billion by 2030.

(PRNewsfoto/Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.)

The "1+4+4+5" strategy is built around one vision: to build a world class automotive group with global competitiveness and homegrown core technologies. It is structured around four business pillars, vehicles, components, services, and next generation ecosystem industries, and four transformation priorities: intelligence, green development, globalization, and integration.

Guided by a two step, ten year roadmap, the Group aims to achieve five doublings by 2030 in new energy vehicle (NEV) sales, overseas vehicle sales, total revenue, total profit, and brand value. The 2030 targets include 2.4 million NEV sales, 1.5 million overseas vehicle sales, revenue of RMB 600 billion, placing the Group among the global automotive top 10; and brand value of RMB 200 billion, achieving inclusion among the world's Top 500 Influential Brands.

"Today we are entering a remarkable new era shaped by profound change and unprecedented opportunity. Every transformation creates the conditions for a new generation of world class enterprises. Changan Group will stay committed to co development and shared prosperity, working with our industry partners with one purpose and one direction, side by side as we move forward."

— Zhu Huarong, Chairman, Changan Group

Six Major Leaps

To drive the strategy, Changan has defined Six Major Leaps, each representing a measurable shift with defined milestones.

The Experience Leap marks a shift from single-domain smart driving to full-vehicle intelligence. Powered by SDA Intelligence, it builds a proactive safety matrix while delivering an end-to-end protection system for users.

The Power Leap moves from traditional energy to green and high-efficiency solutions, advancing a diversified technology portfolio across hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen powertrains, striving to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2027, and building a full-lifecycle carbon management system.

The Scale Leap expands growth from a single source to multiple drivers, with parallel plans to double sales in both new energy vehicles and overseas markets while developing globally competitive flagship models

The Ecosystem Leap upgrades Changan from a "large industry, small ecosystem" model to a "large industry, large ecosystem" model, building a coordinated ecosystem spanning users, industry and services.

The System Leap shifts from traditional control-and-operations management to modern global management, with a focus on building world-class capabilities in innovation, talent and management.

The Value Leap marks Changan's full transition toward an intelligent, low-carbon mobility technology company, to deliver all-round gains in economic, industrial, brand and societal value.

Globalization: Three Major Plans

Guided by the "1+4+4+5" strategy, Changan Group is advancing three major plans: the Green Plan for new energy, the Intelligent Plan for smart mobility, and the Vast Ocean Plan for globalization. Together, these initiatives are accelerating the Group's transformation into a leader in intelligent, low carbon mobility technologies.

The Green Plan is progressing steadily, strengthening Changan Group's core NEV technologies and embedding sustainability across product design, manufacturing, and recycling. This approach supports lower carbon emissions across the full vehicle lifecycle. The Intelligent Plan is accelerating execution, delivering ultra safe intelligent mobility solutions for users.



The Vast Ocean Plan is gathering pace as Changan continues to advancing its global market development strategy. Guided by principles of long term development, localization, systemization, and integrated ESG, the Group is moving beyond product exports toward comprehensive brand globalization and industrial globalization.

Foundations

The strategy is built on a strong base. In 2025, Changan Group posted 2.913 million vehicle sales, up 8.5 percent year on year, with NEV sales exceeding 1.1 million units. The Group has ranked first in China's National Enterprise Technology Center evaluation for 14 consecutive years. Its 24,000-strong global R&D team has filed 20,935 patents, 71 percent of them invention patents, and participated in the formulation of 408 standards.

Changan currently sells in 118 countries through 1,124 outlets, with 22 overseas manufacturing bases and combined capacity of 350,000 units. Overseas sales crossed 100,000 units in a single month for the first time in March 2026.

Website: www.globalchangan.com

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