Changingtek Robotics Launches the World's First Adaptive "X2" Left-Right Dexterous Hand

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in robotic end-effector solutions, Changingtek Robotics Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. proudly unveils the world's first adaptive "X2" — left-right dexterous hand (LRD Hand). Powered by an innovative tendon-driven transmission system, X2 enables autonomous reconstruction between left-hand and right-hand configurations. This breakthrough achieves significant advancements in lightweight design, operational flexibility, and functional freedom, redefining performance standards for robotic dexterous hands.

(PRNewsfoto/Changingtek Robotics Technology (suzhou) Co., Ltd.)

X2 offers multiple core performance advantages. Each of its five fingers is independently controlled, allowing coordinated execution of complex manipulation tasks. Despite its lightweight structure, it achieves a maximum gripping force of 50 N per hand and up to 10 N fingertip force per finger, with a force control accuracy of ±0.1 N, balancing heavy-load handling with precision-level operations. Its rich degrees of freedom enable high-difficulty tasks such as insertion, extraction, and assembly in narrow or complex environments.

Integrated with a proprietary high-precision vision coordination system, X2 supports object recognition, positioning, and adaptive grasping, ensuring efficient deployment and flexible operation across dynamic applications.

X2 is widely applicable in aerospace, intelligent manufacturing, laboratory automation, and service robotics. By enhancing equipment utilization and environmental adaptability, it empowers industries with more flexible and intelligent automation solutions.

Changingtek Robotics focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, and integration of solutions of dexterous hands, robotic end effectors, and embodied intelligent robots. The company has established three core technology platforms: mechanical intelligence, perception intelligence, and drive-control intelligence. Its comprehensive "Changingtek Hand" product portfolio spans industrial parallel hands, collaborative hands, dexterous hands, and heavy-duty hands, covering payload capacities from a few grams to several hundred kilograms — meeting full-scenario requirements from precision assembly to heavy material handling.

Leveraging tactile-visual fusion and AI-powered intelligent control technologies, Changingtek Robotics delivers stable and efficient intelligent gripping solutions for aerospace, automotive manufacturing, smart logistics, and beyond. By addressing industry challenges such as high application costs, limited flexibility, and complex deployment, the company continues to drive innovation and large-scale adoption of robotic end-effector technologies worldwide.

