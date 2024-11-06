China Construction Bank Singapore Hosts Forum to promote Fintech and Sustainability at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2024

The only Insights Forum session hosted by a major Chinese financial institution and a top Chinese university

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Construction Bank Corporation Singapore Branch ("CCB Singapore"), collaborating with Southwestern University of Finance and Economics ("SWUFE"), a renowned university in China, held an international forum on Fintech and Sustainability at the Singapore FinTech Festival's ("SFF") Insights Forum on November 5, 2024. Leong Sing Chiong, Deputy Managing Director (Markets and Development) of the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS", Singapore's Central Bank) delivered a welcome address, where he congratulated CCB Singapore and SWUFE for the collaboration in hosting the forum, and welcomed CCB Singapore as one of the pioneer members of the Green Circle, a flagship sustainability ecosystem program initiated by Gprnt.

Photo: Sun Nianbei, General Manager of CCB Singapore (7th from left), Li Zhisheng, Vice President of SWUFE (7th from right) and their respective teams at the event

Over 100 guests including representatives from the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of P. R. China in Singapore, business associations in Singapore, Chinese financial institutions and tech companies, attended the event.

CCB Singapore and SWUFE established a strategic partnership on Fintech in 2023. SWUFE has held six International Fintech Forums in China, featuring a Nobel Prize laureate in Economics in each session. The 2024 Forum was the first time SWUFE brought it overseas, joining hands with CCB Singapore and choosing the SFF as a platform for its debut. The Forum was also the only one that was hosted by a large Chinese financial institution and a major Chinese university in the two-day Insights Forum of the SFF 2024.

Sir Oliver Hart, winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Economics, delivered a video speech on the outlook and challenges of CSR and ESG. The speech reiterated the impact of business activities on the environment, discussed the concept of maximization of shareholder welfare instead of shareholder interest, the roles of government in dealing with climate change and the roles of MNCs in facilitating international cooperation. Pamela Mar, Managing Director of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Digital Standards Initiative (DSI) and Senior Fellow at the Asia Global Institute, provided insights in digital solutions to supply chain sustainability and sustainable finance.

CCB Singapore and SWUFE demonstrated the fruits of their collaboration to date, in using technology to assist the digital transformation of the banking industry. In the panel discussion hosted by Yap Poh Seng, Chief Commercial Officer of CCB Singapore, panellists Lionel Wong, Executive Director of Gprnt, Zhao Jingmei, Professor and Executive Vice Dean of School of Finance, SWUFE, Gu Lingyun, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IceKredit, and Vinothan Tulisinathzan, Counsellor (Investment) and Director of Malaysia Investment Development Authority Singapore, discussed their respective roles in enabling sustainable growth with Fintech solutions. In the company showcase session, three tech companies shared their technologies and products in tackling some of the acute environmental and health issues today.

Sun Nianbei, General Manager of CCB Singapore, commented, "Digital finance, Fintech and green finance are important parts of our business strategy for both CCB Singapore and our head office. With a commitment to contributing to a green and digital economy in Singapore, we are glad to join our partner SWUFE and host the Forum at the SFF. We had very meaningful discussions with policy makers, regulators, scholars and the Fintech industry from China, Singapore and beyond, and I'm sure these will lead to more collaborations and more impactful fintech innovations in the future."

Li Zhisheng, Vice President of SWUFE, said: "SWUFE has proactively adapted to the changes in the evolving economy, new technologies and business models in recent years. Utilising basic theories, key technologies and application scenarios in Fintech, we focus on tackling some of the most important issues while nurturing the development of higher education in finance. We are pleased to host our first International Fintech Forum overseas in Singapore together with CCB, and SFF has been a great platform for us to share SWUFE's views on responsible finance and responsible Fintech."

The Singapore FinTech Festival, launched in 2016, is an annual global gathering of policymakers, regulators, central bankers, fintechs, technologists, investors and the finance industry. Designed to foster impactful connections and collaborations, SFF is a platform to explore the intersections of cutting-edge financial solutions, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the latest technological innovations. SFF champions sustainable practices, emphasising responsibility in every aspect of the festival.

About China Construction Bank Corporation

China Construction Bank Corporation, headquartered in Beijing, is a leading large-scale commercial bank in China. Its predecessor, People's Construction Bank of China, was established in October 1954. It was listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2005 (stock code: 939) and Shanghai Stock Exchange in September 2007 (stock code: 601939). At the end of 2023, the Bank's market capitalisation was approximately US$151,857 million, ranking eighth among all listed banks in the world. The Group ranks second among global banks by Tier 1 capital.

The Bank provides customers with comprehensive financial services, including corporate finance business, personal finance business, treasury and asset management business and others, serving 757 million personal customers and 10.82 million corporate customers. It has subsidiaries in various sectors, including fund management, financial leasing, trust, insurance, futures, pension and investment banking. At the end of 2023, the Group had 376,871 employees and 14,895 operating entities, including nearly 200 overseas entities, which covered 31 countries and regions.

CCB started its operations in Singapore in 1998, and is currently holding a Qualifying Full Bank License (awarded by the MAS in December 2020). CCB Singapore is committed to contributing to the green and low-carbon development of Singapore and Southeast Asia, by building an eco-friendly bank together with our employees, customers, and business partners. In April 2024, CCB Singapore signed a Statement of Intent with MAS-launched ESG data platform Gprnt, marking the first collaboration between a major Chinese financial institution and Gprnt to support small and medium-sized enterprises' decarbonisation and transition financing needs.

