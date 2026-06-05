China Huadian's "Light Up the Future" Open Day Program Builds a Bridge Between China and Indonesia

BEIJING, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Report from China Huadian Corporation Ltd

Recently, China Huadian Corporation Ltd. (CHD) launched a series of "Light Up the Future" Open Day activities across its projects in Batam Power Plant, Celukan Bawang Power Plant and Bukit Asam Power Plant, Indonesia. Centered on energy education, the events integrated industry-academia cooperation, cultural exchange and community engagement, inviting local teachers, students and community representatives to visit project sites and gain a closer understanding of the company's operations. The activities demonstrated CHD's commitment to serving local communities and supporting social development.

At the Batam Power Plant, students majoring in Energy Engineering from Batam State Polytechnic were invited to visit the facility and observe the full operation and maintenance process of generating units. Chinese technical experts shared insights into industry trends, key professional skills and the company's local public welfare initiatives, helping strengthen practical cooperation between enterprises and educational institutions in cultivating energy talent.

The Bukit Asam Power Plant welcomed more than 30 local teachers and students to tour key facilities, including the turbine hall and central control room. During the visit, participants learned about power generation processes and the project's ultra-low-emission technologies.

To mark Indonesia's National Awakening Day, the Celukan Bawang Power Plant organized electricity-themed educational activities for students from five nearby schools. Through easy-to-understand presentations, participants learned about electricity generation and power transmission, explored the plant's ecological achievements and observed rare bird species. Chinese employees also demonstrated traditional Chinese paper-cutting, promoting cultural exchange between China and Indonesia.

Having been deeply involved in Indonesia's energy sector for many years, CHD has remained committed to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. While helping ensure a reliable regional power supply, the company continues to carry out community engagement and public welfare initiatives. Through practical actions, CHD contributes to high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and provides strong energy support for building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

SOURCE China Huadian Corporation Ltd