ChinaMarket Unveils AI-Driven Sourcing Platform at 5th RCEP Expo, Connecting Global Buyers with Verified Manufacturers

LINYI, China, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th RCEP (Shandong) Import Commodities Expo launched today at Linyi International Expo Center, hosting over 5,300 domestic and international buyers and 400+ exhibitors from 48 countries. Held alongside the national launch of the "China Quality Foreign Trade Products Nationwide Promotion" campaign, the event marks a significant step in Shandong's push to integrate domestic and foreign trade.

As the official digital trade platform of Linyi Mall, ChinaMarket played a prominent role, organizing multiple procurement matchmaking sessions on the opening day and signing strategic cooperation agreements with buyer delegations from Argentina, South Korea, Ghana, and other regions. The platform demonstrated its capability to serve as an "End-to-end trade orchestrator" using digital tools to efficiently connect global demand with China's specialized industrial manufacturing belts, particularly for buyers across RCEP and Southeast Asian markets.

Digital Matchmaking: Reducing Sourcing Cycles

Through its "verified manufacturing cluster network + omni-channel distribution" model, ChinaMarket enables overseas buyers to directly access verified Chinese manufacturers, covering categories such as hardware & building materials, plastic products, textiles, home appliances, electronics, daily necessities, and many more. At the expo, procurement teams from Argentina, South Korea, and Ghana engaged in face-to-face negotiations with factories via real-time data screens, AI-powered trade experiences, and dedicated matchmaking sessions, leading to multiple preliminary trade agreements.

"Sourcing suppliers separately was time-consuming and inefficient. ChinaMarket accurately matches our needs and recommends reliable factories, saving us considerable effort," commented an Argentine buyer. A South Korean delegation also noted that the platform's curated industrial belt resources are "professional, responsive, and trustworthy."

Innovative "Data + Order Financing" Eases Cross-Border Barriers

To address financing and payment challenges in cross-border trade, especially for small and medium enterprises, ChinaMarket collaborates with financial institutions to offer "data + order financing" services. This integrated solution provides flexible funding support, lowers transaction thresholds, and mitigates payment risks for both buyers and suppliers.

Building an Agri-Tech Supply Chain Solution for Direct Sourcing

During the expo, ChinaMarket signed a strategic agreement with Su Village Government in Yinan County, Linyi, to jointly develop a digital agricultural industrial belt. The "direct sourcing from origin + platform distribution" model aims to help high-quality Shandong agricultural products reach domestic and international markets, while also offering RCEP buyers a stable, end-to-end traceable supply chain for fresh and processed foods.

Deepening Collaboration Networks in Southeast Asia and Beyond

ChinaMarket has been actively expanding its presence in Southeast Asia. In December 2025, it launched its overseas digital mall in Malaysia, partnering with local firms to provide Malaysian buyers with direct access to over 10,000 verified Chinese factories. In Indonesia, the platform's "country pavilion" in Surabaya has facilitated government procurement projects, such as supplying prefabricated housing for infrastructure programs, demonstrating its ability to handle complex, large-scale orders.

"We aim to be a 'super connector' between Chinese industrial belts and global markets," said Quan Chuanxiao, Chairman of Depth Digital Technology Group and ChinaMarket. "By digitizing the cross-border trade process, we solve trust and efficiency issues, making it simpler, faster, and more reliable for overseas buyers to source from China."

On-the-Ground Impact: Three Major Events in One Day

In a single day, ChinaMarket hosted three key events: the launch ceremony participation, strategic signings with international buyer groups, and a dedicated procurement matchmaking session for Ghanaian buyers. The platform showcased its core value proposition: building a digital industrial belt foundation on the supply side, enabling omni-channel distribution, empowering the chain with data-driven financial services, and linking global demand through its strategic matchmaking network.

During the expo, ChinaMarket is hosting two exhibition zones (Booth in Hall 2 for Quality Foreign Trade Products, and Ghana National Pavilion in Hall 1) at Linyi International Expo Center, with ongoing business matchmaking and procurement sessions. If you have sourcing needs for construction materials, hardware, machinery, home goods, or general merchandise, visit our official website (https://www.prefabhouse.chinamarket.cn/) or contact us directly through the platform for tailored matching and trade support.

About ChinaMarket

ChinaMarket is the official digital platform of Linyi Mall, operating as an Integrated Global Trade Ecosystem. It integrates customs, inspection, tax, logistics, warehousing, financing, and insurance services into a single interface, creating a "Unified Trade & Logistics Dashboard" that serves as global trade infrastructure. The platform currently hosts over 19,000 merchants and 603,000 products, with transaction volume exceeding RMB 24 billion.

SOURCE ChinaMarket