China's First FIS‑Certified Indoor Alpine Ski Event Opens in Shenzhen, Marking Rising Winter‑Sports Momentum in the South

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HUAFA SNOW BONSKI Cup - FIS 1st Asian Indoor Alpine Ski Championships officially opened on April 23, 2026, at Qianhai Snow World in Shenzhen, China. As China's first indoor alpine skiing competition certified by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), the event represents a significant breakthrough for the development of competitive winter sports beyond the country's traditional winter regions. Elite junior athletes from 12 countries and regions gathered in Shenzhen, delivering a high‑level competition that combined technical excellence with strong international engagement.

The HUAFA SNOW BONSKI Cup - FIS 1st Asian Indoor Alpine Ski Championships

The championships were hosted at Qianhai Snow World, China's first indoor ski center with professional slopes that meet the stringent standards of FIS. Officially opened on September 29,2025, the venue is currently the world's largest ski dome and, together with the Guangzhou Indoor Ski Resort, forms the largest indoor skiing cluster in South China. Covering approximately 100,000 square meters, the ski center features a vertical drop of 83 meters, and five professionally designed ski runs ranging from beginner to advanced levels. Two high‑speed four‑seat chairlifts and five magic carpets support efficient operations, providing a stable, international‑standard environment for training and competition.

Beyond athletic results, the event marked a new phase of Shenzhen-Hong Kong cooperation in advancing winter sports across the Greater Bay Area. After the opening ceremony, the Ski Association of Hong Kong, China (SAHK), and the Ski Association of Shenzhen exchanged plaques and unveiled SAHK's Shenzhen office, signalling a shift from ad‑hoc collaboration to a structured partnership focused on events, talent development, and shared standards. This cooperation is helping build a tightly connected winter‑sports network in southern China, reflected in expanding youth competitions, growing GBA ski club leagues, and stronger links among resorts in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Zhuhai.

Looking beyond South China, Shenzhen and Hong Kong are emerging as a new Asia‑Pacific engine for winter sports, supported by Hong Kong's international networks and Shenzhen's industrial and innovation strengths. Coinciding with the APEC China Year in 2026, the championships offered an international platform that showcased China's openness, organizational capability, and growing influence in global winter sports. With young athletes using competition as a bridge for exchange, the event underscored how southern China is contributing a distinct and expanding dimension to the global winter sports landscape.

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SOURCE HUAFA SNOW BONSKI